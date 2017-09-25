Eden Rock sudden death victim identified

(CNS): Police have said they can officially identified the Indian man who died suddenly last Wednesday now that his family has been notified of his death and is in communications with the police. He was 37-year-old Melito Fernandes, who worked for a local security company. However, the RCIPS has not yet revealed anything about the cause of death.

“The matter is still being investigated by the police and at this time no comments can be made on the cause of death or whether there was foul play. This incident is not being called a murder at this time. It remains a sudden death until a pathologist say otherwise,” an RCIPS spokesperson stated.

In response to a 911 call around 3:40 Wednesday morning, 20 September, police and emergency personnel went to the waterfront in the vicinity of Eden Rock in response to a reported a medical emergency.

They found Fernandes, who was unresponsive, at the rear of the dive shop. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they will update the public as soon as there is more information available.

