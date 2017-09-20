Ebanks free after timed served for ammo possession

(CNS): Jay Calvert Ebanks (23), who pleaded guilty to possession of ten live rounds of ammunition and was previously acquitted of possession of a gun, was allowed to leave court a free man this week when he was sentenced to time served, which amounted to 382 days imprisonment. The gun in question was tied to another man, Antonio Bullard, an illegally landed Jamaican national, who was deported before the results of the DNA tests were available. In delivering the sentence, Justice Charles Quin cited Ebanks’ guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and noted the search warrant used to find the gun and ammunition at the defendant’s house wasn’t “by any means perfect”.

The judge spoke about cases where tourists coming to Cayman have been found in possession of ammunition in their luggage, but said there was a “marked distinction” between tourists and local residents, since the visitors had acquired the ammunition legally in their home jurisdiction, in the US for example, and were unaware it was illegal in Cayman. But, he added, local residents have “full knowledge of the country’s stern approach to firearms and ammunition”.

He noted that under the Firearms Law, the definition of firearm includes any ammunition that can be used in a gun, and added he was stating the obvious that firearms and ammunition need each other, and by itself ammunition causes no harm. The judge suggested that it should be made clear what the minimum sentence would be for possession of ammunition.

In recounting the case, Justice Quin called it “implausible” that Ebanks found the ammunition while walking his dog, as he claimed, and then forgot about it, but he noted that the defendant had no previous convictions. He also referred to the social inquiry report, which said Ebanks had lost his father at an early age and enjoyed a close and loving relationship with his mother, who called him a “caring, honest good son”, making this offence out of character. The judge also spoke of Ebanks’ good school record and that his job had been kept open for him.

He took two years as the starting point for sentencing and reduced that to eighteen months due to all the mitigating factors, then gave Ebanks a one-third discount for his guilty plea, which cut the sentence to time served.

He cautioned him to stay away from all illegal drugs and anyone who has anything to do with illegal firearms. Citing his age, he said, “You have your whole life ahead of you”, noting that Ebanks had been good at football but an injury prevented him playing, so the judge suggested he consider coaching the sport.

He also told Ebanks he should follow his mother’s instruction and guidance. Finally, he said to the young man, “I hope we don’t see each other in court again.”

