Driver flees scene after causing crash

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for the driver of a silver Honda that collided with a red Ford Explorer near the Butterfield Roundabout last night. The Honda did not stop and left the scene before police arrived. Traffic police and the emergency services were called to the location just before 11:00pm Wednesday, 27 September, where they found a woman in the Ford, which had collided with the AL Thompson fence. Police said the collision happened when the silver car crashed into the front of the truck, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the fence.

The collision is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

