(CNS): Researchers at the Department of Environment are calling for more owners of beachfront property to install turtle-friendly lighting after more than 60 endangered baby green turtles were found dead on the West Bay Road last week. The hatchlings were disoriented by lights near their nests in the West Bay cemetery area, but the DoE said this is only one of many similar incidents during this summer’s nesting season. While researchers have noticed an encouraging increase in turtles nesting on Cayman’s beaches, they say that success is being undermined by the problem of lighting.

When they hatch from their nests at night, baby turtles head for the brightest light they can see. If this is not the moon and stars reflecting off the ocean’s surface, they go toward artificial lights on land, which unfortunately often results in them being injured or killed, the DoE explained, urging people to fit lights that can prevent the deaths of baby turtles while meeting the needs of residents.

“Turtle-friendly lighting does not mean that beachfront properties must be dark,” officials said. “Lights can be directed to illuminate only areas of the property that are used by residents instead of shining toward the sky and beach. Turtle hatchlings are less attracted to certain wavelengths of light, such as amber, so selected light fixtures or light bulbs can also be replaced.”

Turtle-friendly lighting is a legal requirement in Florida and other US states, which means that these methods are field-tested. Studies show that turtle-friendly lighting does not compromise security and can even enhance it. On some properties, it has also resulted in a 70% decrease in energy costs, the officials also stated.

“Turtle-friendly lighting is needed to protect our sea turtle nesting populations,” the DoE officials said, urging people to consider using it, particularly for new construction and when any existing beachfront lighting is due to be upgraded or replaced.