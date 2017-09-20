District councils ‘high on agenda’ for PPM

(CNS): The formation of district councils is “high on the agenda” for next year, Premier Alden McLaughlin told his Red Bay constituents at a public meeting Saturday night, but government has to decide how to structure them. He said that West Bay had been the only district where one had been established but that government had had complete control over it, which did not get the results required; what is needed are councils that will advise politicians properly, he said.

The 2009 Constitution paved the way for legislation to create district councils (see here), but the legislation steered through the Legislative Assembly in 2010 by the UDP government (which can be found in the CNS Library) caused controversy because it required most members to be appointed by Cabinet. At the time McLaughlin said this went against the spirit of the constitutional provision.

The West Bay DC that the premier was referring to was formed under this legislation during the premiership of McKeeva Bush in the 2009-2012 UDP administration. However, because members were appointed by Bush, it was boycotted by the opposition candidates that he selected and it never met.

The only MLA who has ever had a functioning district council is Ezzard Miller in North Side, where it was created through town hall style nominations and an open ballot.

During the campaign for the 2017 General Election, the premier promised funding for 19 district councils if the Progressives were returned to form the government.

“The advent of single-member electoral districts provides us with the opportunity to look with fresh eyes at our system of representation,” McLaughlin told party members last April. “Every one of the candidates of this party recognises the need to stay in touch with our people. We also recognise that our system, as presently structured, does not easily facilitate the regular flow of information from the people to their elected representatives. We are going to remedy this by making the necessary amendments to the district councils law to ensure that a district council is established in each electoral district.”

McLaughlin’s answer Saturday night to a constituent’s question about DCs showed that he intends to keep this promise. However, indicating that there are still a few hurdles, he said that the district of Prospect has a community group that “has not embraced a district council superseding them”.

But he added, “We are hoping to get everyone on board as to how the councils will operate.”

Category: Politics