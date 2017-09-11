Dear PAC: more on the Needs Assessment Unit
A former NAU employee writes: What! The ministry is responsible for NAU? This is news? Mr Miller, you should not be surprised about the NAU director calling out the ministry. I guess we can expect a new NAU director soon. As I have repeatedly and consistently said via this forum, the main problems with social services assistance is the lack of leadership from the chief officer and political interference that regularly occurs.
NAU has some truly dedicated staff working under extremely stressful conditions all around. I do not questions any former co-workers dedication to their job, but I would question the ministry’s “leadership” or what should be stated the “lack of leadership”.
The NAU director has correctly pointed out the following:
1. Lack of supporting legislation — very weak Poor Persons Relief Law that has not been updated in over 20 years. Guidance for officers is exceptionally poor, mainly a short Cabinet level directive.
2. Landlords are hesitant about renting to NAU clients. NAU does not provide landlords with any sort of security deposit and when I worked there NAU had an awful record of late payments. I will note that NAU has now changed its tone about late payments.
3. NAU does not answer the phone, hence prospective clients show up in person. People are extremely desperate in Cayman. I have NAU clients who come look for me at my new workplace — looking for help. Knowing that I once worked there, some think I may be able to refer them to someone to expedite their situation.
My answer to them is very simple: Be persistent! Contact your MLA, a Cabinet member or the minister responsible. If they are doing their job representing you/your interest, they will contact the ministry chief officer and/or NAU director.
The leadership at NAU is too consumed with dealing with political directives, policies that need to be revised.
4. Housing Repairs. Yes, resources were diverted towards this programme. Not sure why this would fall under NAU — do they have employees with relevant experience to know how to assess the estimates/bids regarding home repairs?
In closing, Mr Miller, I would like to note one huge area that the NAU director seems not to have explicitly stated at the PAC hearing, that being CINICO.
When I worked there, NAU had a small team of officers that worked on the CINICO team. This team was not properly staffed to handle the exceptionally high volume of prospective CINICO clients. CINICO clients are classified into specific categories and the time-sensitive nature of their situations leads to the most urgent ones being dealt with on short notice, hence causing a backlog for other CINICO categories.
As you are a former minister of health, can you explain why NAU would be the main point of contact for certain CINICO applicants? Why is this not part of CINICO itself? Why not some part of the ministry of health?
I would be glad to enlighten Mr Miller more on this subject if it would in the long run assist the NAU director and the hard-working staff at NAU.
The Premier now has responsibility for this department. Please forgive me but Mr McLaughlin is not known for having empathy towards anyone regardless their circumstances. The previous Minister Bodden was approachable and very understanding to the circumstances of persons seeking assistance from the Department. Unless steps are taken in the immediate future to correct and address some of the problems of this Department I can say you will surely see crime increase. People need food, shelter and be able to to live and take care of their families too regardless of their circumstances, so this is a matter that requires action. Please fulfill some of those campaign promises to help Caymanians who are struggling.
Why no enforcement of the Maintenance Law?
I had to do business with the NAU director on behalf of a relative and the service was quick and professional but I do realise that other’s experiences have not been so pleasant. It is high time these directors and managers who can defend their work and integrity to stand up for themselves, however there are some who sit around year after year and practice their glib lies and innuendos for the most convenient time and can spout them out without battening an eye and nothing is done about them. The public is then left with the question ” who is being honest and hard working here” Some of the ministers does absolutely nothing to assist their chief officers/ managers to function properly especially if that person is not “a yes ma’am or yes sir” dimwit. ” how dare you come up with anything constructive” In fact the Minister can be considered a proper hindrance to the progress of the country. Nothing will change until they are confronted, called out and made accountable? After all no one is infallible nor are they God’s gift to creation. It takes more than walking around shaking hands and cheesing for the camera.
