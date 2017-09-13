DCFS boss says law boosted child abuse workload

(CNS): The number of reported cases of children being neglected or abused and at risk in some way has increased significantly since the introduction of mandatory reporting under the children’s law. Speaking recently to the Public Accounts Committee, Felicia Robinson, the director of the Department of Children and Family Services said that child protection was the main priority for her department and staff were trying to do the best they could with what they had.

Robinson explained to the members of PAC that the main reason for separating the Needs Assessment Unit and the wider family services department was because qualified social workers who should be focused on children in need were getting bogged down with means assessments over cash payments for indigent people.

She said that social workers found it difficult to meet the new mandate alongside other administrative tasks, and that once the NAU was created, social workers began targeting child work.

But hat created a new problem: because staff in the Needs Assessment Unit were focused solely on financial assistance, when clients came in their wider “social needs somehow got lost”.

The director suggested that it was up to the ministry to make a strategic decision going forward as to how it would handle case management in future, but she was under the impression that the option in the outline business case that has been prepared by KPMG would see the clients handled through an integrated case management approach rather than the re-integration of the NAU with the DCFS.

With the introduction of legislation to protect children, which requires everyone in the relevant fields to report concerns, there has been a notable increase in reports of potential child abuse. Robinson indicated that there were a lot of children at risk in the Cayman Islands and that had to be her department’s priority. She also told the committee that she did not have adequate resources to handle the mounting workload.

Outlining some of the challenges regarding the issue of kids at risk, Robinson said that the department wanted to be more proactive, rather than just responding to the many reports coming in from many sources. She said the social workers needed to get out into the community to try and address the circumstances some children are in before the abuse begins or children fall into crime. She said that since the law came into effect, the DCFS department has placed a considerable focus on that work and has been strengthening interventions and building connections in the community to keep children safe.

But Robinson highlighted a significant shortage of foster families and safe places for children who need protection. She said the struggle to find suitable foster parents was compounded by the department’s lack of ability to properly fund the placement of children, which in some cases requires carers to put in an enormous amount of intensive work.

Some of the children are suffering from significant emotional and behavioral problems as well as mental health problems and disabilities, placing a lot of responsibility on foster parents. She said the DCFS was struggling to find the families that could provide safe spaces and then give them the financial contribution they need.

“We need more people to step up to help change what is happening to so many children,” she said.

With a mounting workload for her social workers on child abuse and neglect problems, she said that the department was being challenged further as it is also responsible for elderly people who need help too. Given that the new law has now been passed and a new policy being implemented, Robinson warned that the department would need extra funding if it was to cope with its workload.

“Like everywhere, we have an aging population,” she noted, pointing out that they would need more social workers to support seniors as well.

Category: Government oversight, Local News, Politics