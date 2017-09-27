Dart puts in plans for new Foster’s store

(CNS Business): Cayman’s largest land owner has announced yet another venture to expand its growing property empire. Dart Real Estate has submitted a planning application to build a supermarket at the northern end of Camana Bay, which Foster’s Food Fair has agreed to lease. According to a release on the company website, the 60,000 square feet of supermarket will be larger than any of the current Foster’s locations. The application includes a four-level parking structure, a covered 50-foot wide pedestrian walkway and a dining area within the store.

Read more and comment on CNS Business

Category: Local News