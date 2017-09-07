Dart buys another piece of Seven Mile Beach

(CNS Business): Already the largest landowner in the Cayman Islands, the Dart Group has made another significant purchase with the acquisition of Royal Palms Beach Club in the heart of Seven Mile Beach, along the West Bay Road. Neither the seller, Coral Apartments Ltd, nor Dart has said how much the near three and a half-acre site, with 300 feet of beach front, was sold for and as yet there are no indications what the major investor plans to do with it.

Category: Local News