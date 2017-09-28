Dan Scott takes helm of new education board

(CNS): Dan Scott, managing partner at Ernst and Young, has been appointed to lead the new Cayman Islands Education Council, according to the latest edition of the government’s Gazette. Scott, who has served, and continues to serve, on numerous other government boards, is the first private sector chairperson of an education board after the law was amended last year. He and other members of the council, which includes the CIMA director, a supermarket owner, a backbench MLA and education experts, took up their posts on 1 September.

The revamped legislation enables the education minister to delegate education-related matters to the council, which is given power to make decisions on matters handed to it by the minister, covering issues such as regulating teachers and registering schools.

The issue of education and standards, particularly in government schools, remains a hot-button topic, which, along with local unemployment, dominated the election debate. As a result, the newly constituted council is likely to find itself in the public firing line before long.

Barbara Connolly, the PPM’s backbench novice MLA who was appointed as councillor to the new education minister, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, has been appointed deputy chair.

Members are Debra McLaughlin, Jacqueline Ebanks and Shauna Haylock, who are all education experts; Cindy Scotland, the director of CIMA; Darrel Rankine, a well-known community youth worker; Maxine Bodden, a lawyer and unsuccessful PPM candidate who made it clear during the 2017 campaign that she has her eye on a political career that involves education; Christina Bodden, a finance lawyer with Maples; Deborah Thompson, who was nominated by the independent/assisted schools; supermarket owner Woody Foster, who was nominated by the business community; Nola Bodden and Claudette Lazzari, representing the Sister Islands; the education ministry chief officer or his designate; the director of the Department of Education Services; and board secretary Kimberly Kirkconnell from the education ministry.

