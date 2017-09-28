Damages claim filed against police over assault
(CNS): A legal claim has been filed in Grand Court against the police commissioner, the attorney general and police officer Michael “Bobby” Peart, who was found guilty of assaulting a man during an arrest but who walked away without sanction when a magistrate chose not to record a conviction against him. Glen Andrew Bush is seeking damages from the defendants in relation to the beating he says he received from Peart in November 2014 in a patrol car and at the George Town police station.
Bush states that during an arrest, Peart threw him on the bonnet of a police car and shortly afterwards hit him with a baton when he was in the car as it traveled along Eastern Avenue to the Central Police Station on Elgin Avenue, while he was handcuffed with his hands behind his back. Bush also claims that he was beaten at the police station “violently and unlawfully”, as Peart grabbed him forcefully by his neck and squeezed it.
Bush said he was prosecuted without reasonable cause on charges of intentional harassment, alarm or distress, assaulting an unnamed female police officer, resisting arrest and assaulting Peart.
The legal claim for damages also notes that Bush is taking action against the commissioner and attorney general because Peart beat him while on duty as a police officer with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.
Peart, who had denied the allegations, was successfully prosecuted for the assault at the end of last year. But once a decision was made not to record a conviction against him, he was returned to active duty earlier this year following a short suspension.
Category: Local News
Glen just went to HMP Northward recently for Contempt of Court. (Bad Attitude in front of a Magistrate on Domestic Violence Charges) Glen has a bad attitude from the time he was a juvenile and that’s why he got his ass beat by Peart, who is a gentle giant for those who really know him.
If Peart hit’s you in the line of duty it’s a 99.9% chance that you deserved it – which is why he was not penalized by the magistrate in his case, although being found guilty of using a bit of excessive force. (Assault)
The Crown should give him $100 CI in compensation and he should then go and get Extensive Anger Management Counseling.
0
0
I hope Mr Bush wins. I for one know how corrupt some of these officers are and just because you’re having a problem controlling a suspect who is unarmed does not give you the right to put your hands on them (while they’re handcuffed no less). We won’t learn until this stuff happens so often and it finally starts affecting us all and not just the so called ‘bad boys’. I for one would prefer we deal with these issues now before the police beat me and I have to take actions into my own hands. I also hope Sandra Hill wins. These people need to be held accountable and stop acting like they’re above the law and above the same people who pay their salaries.
0
0
Hire private eyes and you would be surprised what is uncovered……
6
0
This man was resisting arrest and a baton is provided to police officers to assist in the arrest in these circumstances. If officers have to treat these people with kid gloves then a large number will escape.
0
0
Peart looks like a real champ.
6
3
These so called bad boys need more licks!!
14
5