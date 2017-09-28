Damages claim filed against police over assault

(CNS): A legal claim has been filed in Grand Court against the police commissioner, the attorney general and police officer Michael “Bobby” Peart, who was found guilty of assaulting a man during an arrest but who walked away without sanction when a magistrate chose not to record a conviction against him. Glen Andrew Bush is seeking damages from the defendants in relation to the beating he says he received from Peart in November 2014 in a patrol car and at the George Town police station.

Bush states that during an arrest, Peart threw him on the bonnet of a police car and shortly afterwards hit him with a baton when he was in the car as it traveled along Eastern Avenue to the Central Police Station on Elgin Avenue, while he was handcuffed with his hands behind his back. Bush also claims that he was beaten at the police station “violently and unlawfully”, as Peart grabbed him forcefully by his neck and squeezed it.

Bush said he was prosecuted without reasonable cause on charges of intentional harassment, alarm or distress, assaulting an unnamed female police officer, resisting arrest and assaulting Peart.

The legal claim for damages also notes that Bush is taking action against the commissioner and attorney general because Peart beat him while on duty as a police officer with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Peart, who had denied the allegations, was successfully prosecuted for the assault at the end of last year. But once a decision was made not to record a conviction against him, he was returned to active duty earlier this year following a short suspension.

