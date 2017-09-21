C&W launches charitable foundation

(CNS): One of the biggest telecommunications and entertainment providers in the region has launched a charitable foundation to help Caribbean islands impacted by catastrophic hurricanes this season. C&W Communications (C&W), the parent company of Flow, has also launched a ‘Text To Donate’ campaign, whereby customers in the Caribbean can pledge a $1 donation for relief effort through its foundation by texting ‘GIVE’ to shortcode 2300.

C&W says it has launched the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation, with seed funding of US$500,000, to help support humanitarian efforts across the region. The initial primary purpose of the foundation will be to serve as a fundraising hub, enabling funds raised to be directed to local, regional and international agencies to execute projects in affected territories.

To this end, the company is making a concerted effort to raise further funding from partners, suppliers and individual donors, and has launched an internal payroll giving scheme for its 7,000 or so employees.

“The 2017 hurricane season continues to have a grave impact upon some of the markets in which we operate, and the present situation requires a concerted effort to provide much needed relief,” said C&W CEO John Reid. “What has been truly uplifting, however, is the huge desire amongst our employees, partners, and customers – as well as our extended Liberty Global family – to help improve the situation on the ground. The establishment of the foundation is our commitment to do just that – and we’re looking to get everyone involved to help drive hurricane relief and other humanitarian efforts.”

In the longer term the foundation will also support other charitable and community causes in the markets where the company operates, the company said.

C&W and its employees have been working to assist those affected by the hurricanes since Irma passed two weeks ago. In the early hours of Tuesday, 12 September, C&W employees in St. Vincent and Puerto Rico loaded aircraft with desperately needed supplies and equipment bound for Anguilla and BVI.

Country Manager of Flow BVI, Colin MacDonald, and his team offloaded the first shipment, which included bottled water, non-perishable food items, baby supplies, tarpaulins, blankets, medical kits, water purification tablets, mosquito destroyers, flashlights, and batteries. Additional shipments left Jamaica on Wednesday, 13 September, and C&W’s operation in Antigua delivered mobile and satellite phones to the government of Barbuda, to equip the teams coordinating their relief efforts.

Other C&W businesses are also joining in the efforts to assist their colleagues in the affected markets, the company said. In Grenada, for example, employees have volunteered to take salary deductions in September, with the funds raised going towards the purchase of much-needed supplies.

“These are just a handful of examples from the many incredible actions taking place across the region in response to this tragedy,” Reid also said. “It’s humbling for C&W to be part of this wider response and I hope, together, we can make a difference.”

The company has also deployed engineers and equipment to impacted markets, and given assistance to customers through free calls. C&W will also continue to work with local governments and agencies to get supplies and expertise into the affected markets, it said.

