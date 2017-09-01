Cullers bag 8,500 iguanas as DoE mulls options

(CNS): Around 8,500 green iguanas have been culled over the last few months since a pilot seasonal cull of the invasive species began on Grand Cayman in May. The Department of Environment has announced an extension of the cull and said registered cullers will be able to continue bagging the pesky reptiles, at $2 a head, until the end of November. However, the raffle, which has had a limited response, ended Thursday.

Officials have confirmed that other ideas on controlling the explosion in the number of iguanas, which are munching their way through the local vegetation at an alarming rate, are being considered but funding remains a major obstacle.

Fred Burton, the director of the DoE’s terrestrial unit, said that he will be meeting with ministry officials soon to consider other options. He explained that the budget allocation for this seasonal cull was never enough to make any real impact on the numbers but gave the DoE and its researchers an opportunity to consider options and try things out.

The raffle came in for criticism in the Legislative Assembly last week, when the premier said that more effective ways of reducing the population, which could be approaching as many as a million this year, were being considered.

The estimates of the staggering number of greens on Grand Cayman are based on last year’s count, but another survey of the population has been going on during the current breeding season and the results are expected later this year. However, with the numbers increasing rapidly, a concerted effort and substantial investment in the cull will be needed to make a meaningful impact, Burton warned. While eradication is now out of the question, given the massive population, the aim is to at least reverse the growing trend and reduce the numbers to a more manageable level.

Burton said this would not be easy, and although the DoE is going to propose a new more effective approach, it will need commitment from government and the business community. He said the full details of the new plan will be revealed if the proposals are approved.

“The viability of the plan will depend on an adequate budget being allocated, the policy steps necessary to make the work possible and business minded people rising to the challenge and financial opportunity,” Burton said.

With a budget of around $300,000 for the cull and research work this season, Burton said that they had added the raffle proposal to the cull as a way to supplement the work of the official cullers. The aim was to allow volunteers and people concerned about the impact the greens are having on the environment a way to get something for their efforts. But given the lack of interest, he said that the one and only draw for the few people who have taken part will take place shortly, enabling someone to win the $1,000 prize.

Despite comments in the LA last week from the opposition leader that it should be a simple process, there are in fact many challenges to the cull. The first pilot demonstrated that the job was both chaotic and gruesome and that the DoE is not staffed to cope with a large number of cullers randomly bringing the dead iguanas to the department to collect payment.

The aims of the DoE have been to cull the animals as cleanly and humanely as possible and ensure their proper disposal. At the same time they want to ensure the cullers are paid in a fair and timely manner for the animals they kill.

