CPA members reveal interests

(CNS): The extent to which several members of the Central Planning Authority are involved in development and construction has been revealed after the planning department granted a freedom of information request by CNS. The request for the members’ register of interests was made following a recent Public Accounts Committee hearing where the director of planning and the chief officer in the ministry revealed its existence.

Bending to public pressure for more transparency, the CPA is now publishing full minutes of its meetings and decisions as well as its agendas. It is also now allowing the public to attend meetings, and in another step forward for transparency, has open up the formerly secret register.

Given the significance of this board to the wider community, the revelations about the interests that members have in the development sector and construction, especially the chair and the deputy chair, will allow the public to hold the authority more accountable. People can now see for themselves where the individual members may be either indirectly or directly benefiting from the decisions they make about major projects.

The board has come in for criticism over the years from the public and past auditor generals, who have pointed to the fact that the board is too heavily weighted towards construction. Despite advise from the previous auditor general, Alastair Swarbrick, that then planning minister Kurt Tibbetts reconstitute the board with a more balanced set of people and include people from the conservation sector, the minister ignored that advise and retained the bulk of the members.

Given the opportunity to appoint a new board after the members had served their three-year term, Tibbetts retained the chairperson, A.L. Thompson, who is not only the owner of the largest hardware store on the island but, as is shown on his register of interests, an extensive landowner and investor in numerous development projects and companies. Tibbetts also reappointed the deputy chair, who, like the chairman, is directly involved in the construction sector.

While government must seek to appoint board members who have the relevant experience, there has been long-standing public concern that this gives a green light to appoint cronies who are willing to serve in order to exploit the role for their own ends. While the ROI for the authority is now in the public domain, the government’s long-awaited standards in public life legislation, which will require full disclosure from everyone who serves on government boards, is still to be implemented.

