Court case ‘lost in translation’

(CNS): A woman who appeared in court Tuesday, charged with two counts of reckless and negligent acts, had her case postponed due to communication issues. Beautician Zunilda Anaya Baldovino (50), who was apparently giving cosmetic facial injections to other women without a licence, is a native Spanish speaker who brought a friend along to help translate the proceedings. As Magistrate Valdis Foldats began addressing Baldovino, explaining the charges allowed her free advice from an attorney, it became clear that the translator was not up to the task of interpreting matters of the court.

Foldats immediately set a return date of 3 October, saying the court will appoint a Spanish-speaking interpreter.

Baldovino was arrested in January, but not charged until 25 August, after two clients suffered adverse reactions from treatments they received. The police have not specified what procedure was being administered or described the reactions from the treatments. However, there are a number of beauty treatments available that involve injections.

In addition, the police are urging people to consult the Health Practice Commission to confirm that a practitioner is licensed to practice in the Cayman Islands before receiving cosmetic procedures that involve injections. The Board can be reached at 946-2084, and licensed practitioners can be verified via their website here.

