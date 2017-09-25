Cops deal with 25 crashes in one weekend

(CNS): Police faced yet another weekend of crashes in Grand Cayman after they were called out to 25 road collisions between Friday afternoon and the early hours of Monday morning. Highlighting three of the more serious accidents, police said that one driver could face prosecution for careless driving, and two were arrested for DUI, one of whom lost control of her car and drove through the perimeter fence of Owen Roberts Airport, coming to a stop just yards from the runway.

Police said the driver warned over careless driving was involved in a smash just before 4:30am Saturday, when he reportedly drove a white Toyota Hilux into a wall along Shamrock Road in Bodden Town. The man and his three passengers escaped with minor injuries but there was extensive damage to the car and the wall.

Later on Saturday, just after 10:00pm, police were dispatched to a crash involving a red Hyundai Tuscan. The woman driving the car was said to have lost control and collided with the airport fence running into the grass just before the runway. The woman escaped injury but she was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI.

Then on Sunday night at around 9:00pm, two cars crashed at the junction of the Linford Pierson Highway and Agnes Way. A brown Toyota Hiace and a blue Ford Explorer were both damaged extensively, and with flames coming from the Toyota, the fire service was called to extinguish the fire.

Neither of the drivers were hurt but one of them, a 58-year-old man from George Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police said all three crashes are under investigation.

