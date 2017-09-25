Cops deal with 25 crashes in one weekend
(CNS): Police faced yet another weekend of crashes in Grand Cayman after they were called out to 25 road collisions between Friday afternoon and the early hours of Monday morning. Highlighting three of the more serious accidents, police said that one driver could face prosecution for careless driving, and two were arrested for DUI, one of whom lost control of her car and drove through the perimeter fence of Owen Roberts Airport, coming to a stop just yards from the runway.
Police said the driver warned over careless driving was involved in a smash just before 4:30am Saturday, when he reportedly drove a white Toyota Hilux into a wall along Shamrock Road in Bodden Town. The man and his three passengers escaped with minor injuries but there was extensive damage to the car and the wall.
Later on Saturday, just after 10:00pm, police were dispatched to a crash involving a red Hyundai Tuscan. The woman driving the car was said to have lost control and collided with the airport fence running into the grass just before the runway. The woman escaped injury but she was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI.
Then on Sunday night at around 9:00pm, two cars crashed at the junction of the Linford Pierson Highway and Agnes Way. A brown Toyota Hiace and a blue Ford Explorer were both damaged extensively, and with flames coming from the Toyota, the fire service was called to extinguish the fire.
Neither of the drivers were hurt but one of them, a 58-year-old man from George Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Police said all three crashes are under investigation.
This is what happens when there is NO enforcement. There is NO incentive to NOT break the laws.
Does this give the police some indication that they need to do some more road blocks or spot checks? Can’t recall the last time I saw one
There was one on Friday night between the Hurleys roundabout and the Carwash roundabout.
Drive by Hurley’s after 10 pm on a Friday night to experience one. Frank Sound Rd on Sundays is a good chance also. The RCIPS does have a road visibility presence for road block checks, what I think is lacking is road visibility on a constant & regular basis during daylight hours, 7 days a week. Try driving a few blocks in Fort Lauderdale any time during the day, you will see a Broward County cruiser every 2nd or 3rd city block. That type of visibility alone will yield the result of drivers acting less like idiots behind the wheel.
wow!!! this is quite serious. we need to have more vigilance with drivers. they must understand the responsibility of safe driving. Do the police do road checks to see if the persons are actually qualified and hold a licence to drive.
Our infrastruture is being overwhelm it has come time now Cayman to limit the amount of foreign drivers we now have on our roads. Limit car ownership to Cayman residents only too many cars and too many bad drivers on our roads. Something has to be done before it gets worst. Roadrage incidents no doubt be the next problem we face.
Let’s start with getting the non-roadworthy cars off the streets.
It is time to limit car ownership to only those locals who can pass a test and remember laws like use your turn signals. Expats are the most respectful drivers.
Just for you, we should also limit shopping at the super markets to exclude ‘Furriners’ as due to the news article not stating that tourists were involved in the road accidents, assume you mean expats driving in Cayman , in your bigoted rant.
