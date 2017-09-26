Community affairs boss pushed out after PAC hearing

(CNS): Following a shambolic performance at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) earlier this month, when it became apparent that the chief officer in the Community Affairs Ministry was mishandling the mounting social welfare problems in Cayman, Dorine McGee (nee Whittaker) has been pushed out of her top ministerial job and agreed to take early retirement. While the deputy governor and officials have not stated the reasons for her sudden departure, other sources close to the ministry told CNS that the chief officer’s performance at PAC sealed her fate.

A specially convened meeting of the PAC on 6 September saw Whittaker struggle to explain a catalog of problems at social services and how she intended to deal with them, as she gave confusing and sometimes incomprehensible answers.

The session also revealed that funds appropriated by the Finance Committee during the most recent budget session specifically to increase staff at the Needs Assessment Unit had been redirected by Whittaker to other areas of social services.

Whittaker has worked for government for 32 years in the ministry, which has been plagued with management problems and faced endless criticism about mismanagement for years. She has been at the helm of the ministry since 2009.

In the official release announcing her early retirement, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson was brief in his remarks, stating that the Community Affairs Ministry “deals with many challenges that have a considerable impact on our society and well-being”, and that everyone appreciated “the loyal and faithful service Chief Officer McGee has provided”.

Although Whittaker is departing on Friday, no one has been appointed to the top job in the ministry, which is facing a critical time as it is in desperate need of reform and improved management. Officials said arrangements to find an interim and eventually a permanent replacement would be finalised over the next few days by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

