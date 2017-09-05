CIG stats predict rising cost of living

(CNS): The economic forecast the government presented in its recent strategic policy statement offers a stable picture for growth in the local economy and a fall in unemployment. But the inflation indicators warn that ordinary people could be in for a tougher time. If wages don’t go up over the next three years, workers at the lower end of the socio-economic status may not benefit as much as government is suggesting from the ‘trickle down’ of a steady economy and could find themselves even worse off than they are now.

The government has forecast that gross domestic product will grow by 2.1% before the end of this year, 2.4% in 2018 and 2.3% in 2019 before the growth rate drops to 2% in 2020. Unemployment is also expected to fall over the next three years, from 4.3% this year down to 3.5% by 2020.

But the positive economic growth here will fuel price increases, which experts predict will be compounded by economic growth in the US, where Cayman buys almost all its consumer goods. The Consumer Price Index will increase from 1.8% this year to a high of 2.6% in 2019 before it falls back slightly to 2.4% in 2020. If wages, including those in the civil service, don’t keep pace, then recent salary increases for public sector workers will be wiped out by this predicted increase in inflation.

Government’s predicted growth is largely based on infrastructure projects, and while government and Dart are largely following through on their projects, the ‘phantom projects’ from private sector investors that government has long pointed to as important factors fueling economic growth still appear a long way off.

The proposed Ironwood golf resort and the Beach Bay development look to be no further ahead than either did when they were first touted during the 2009-13 UDP administration. But both these and more recent ‘maybe’ developments, such as the two new hotel project proposals in George Town, are forming part of government’s rosy picture.

According to the SPS, “The most significant investments which support the positive economic growth forecasts are in the construction sector”, which includes “the development of a new five-star hotel; the proposed Iron Wood Golf course development; the upgrade and expansion of the Owen Roberts International Airport terminal”.

The expansion of the Esterley Tibbetts and Linford Pierson highways, both currently underway, also contribute to the GSP predictions. The cruise port and new cargo expansion also make it on to the list, and while government appears very committed to this project, there are still many hurdles to that potential major development, including public opposition, which is likely to increase once government begins the tendering process.

The government is forecasting steady growth on the basis that there are no major destabilizing impacts at home or abroad. But with the catastrophic situation in Texas that is likely to spark an increase in fuel prices, the growing number of wars and conflicts around the world and the increasingly unpredictable situation regarding ‘Brexit’ (the UK’s departure from Europe), the likelihood of the economic forecasts being off the mark is growing.

Category: Economy, Politics