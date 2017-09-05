CIG stats predict rising cost of living
(CNS): The economic forecast the government presented in its recent strategic policy statement offers a stable picture for growth in the local economy and a fall in unemployment. But the inflation indicators warn that ordinary people could be in for a tougher time. If wages don’t go up over the next three years, workers at the lower end of the socio-economic status may not benefit as much as government is suggesting from the ‘trickle down’ of a steady economy and could find themselves even worse off than they are now.
The government has forecast that gross domestic product will grow by 2.1% before the end of this year, 2.4% in 2018 and 2.3% in 2019 before the growth rate drops to 2% in 2020. Unemployment is also expected to fall over the next three years, from 4.3% this year down to 3.5% by 2020.
But the positive economic growth here will fuel price increases, which experts predict will be compounded by economic growth in the US, where Cayman buys almost all its consumer goods. The Consumer Price Index will increase from 1.8% this year to a high of 2.6% in 2019 before it falls back slightly to 2.4% in 2020. If wages, including those in the civil service, don’t keep pace, then recent salary increases for public sector workers will be wiped out by this predicted increase in inflation.
Government’s predicted growth is largely based on infrastructure projects, and while government and Dart are largely following through on their projects, the ‘phantom projects’ from private sector investors that government has long pointed to as important factors fueling economic growth still appear a long way off.
The proposed Ironwood golf resort and the Beach Bay development look to be no further ahead than either did when they were first touted during the 2009-13 UDP administration. But both these and more recent ‘maybe’ developments, such as the two new hotel project proposals in George Town, are forming part of government’s rosy picture.
According to the SPS, “The most significant investments which support the positive economic growth forecasts are in the construction sector”, which includes “the development of a new five-star hotel; the proposed Iron Wood Golf course development; the upgrade and expansion of the Owen Roberts International Airport terminal”.
The expansion of the Esterley Tibbetts and Linford Pierson highways, both currently underway, also contribute to the GSP predictions. The cruise port and new cargo expansion also make it on to the list, and while government appears very committed to this project, there are still many hurdles to that potential major development, including public opposition, which is likely to increase once government begins the tendering process.
The government is forecasting steady growth on the basis that there are no major destabilizing impacts at home or abroad. But with the catastrophic situation in Texas that is likely to spark an increase in fuel prices, the growing number of wars and conflicts around the world and the increasingly unpredictable situation regarding ‘Brexit’ (the UK’s departure from Europe), the likelihood of the economic forecasts being off the mark is growing.
How wonderful, that means my christian boss will just increase my salary by the same percentage. Its just a earthly material thingy that christians dont care about.
The cost of living is already amongst the highest in the world. It will soon be the case that many Caymanians, including retirees, will not be able to live here. It is in part a consequence of a constant squeeze of import duties on the most basic of goods to feed an over-inflated and inefficient civil service, and provide generous benefits to persons who may not even be entitled to them under our laws. Meanwhile an ineffective education system, a growing entitlement culture, and failure to enforce our laws, is conspiring to create generations who will not be able to aspire to more than minimum wage jobs, and creating an increasingly hard to break cycle of poverty.
There are solutions but with each day they will be harder to implement, and the prospect of their success diminishes.
ppm predicts sitting on it’s hand for the next 4 years…….
Thanks Premier Alden and former minister Marco for the sweet spot we’re in. SMH
Now that’s progressive
#SARCASM
You meant: CIG predicts rising profits for business owners.
Prices of these american products are double of that what they are imported for.
Stop the BS.
We need consumer protection. Not business protection.
Double ?? How about triple in many cases and quadruple in some cases.
We need protection from the banks too! They’re adding new fees on a weekly basis and they are killing us with the interest rates on loans!
Want to screw the banks? Buy cryptocurrency.
9:44 pm you’ are ever so right, I wonder what the Government is really thinking, but I believe that they can’t . But to hear that Cayman Islands cost of living is going up , makes wonder if the government can think .
Doing that now is asking for major problems with crime and corruption. No jobs now , and low wages now , but is going to raise the cost of living.
Yesterday I was talking with a small business owner, and he said that it’s cheaper for him to buy sodas that is made here in the USA from the big supermarket cheaper than he can get it from Coke Cola . That just shows us what is going on in Government and the business world .
