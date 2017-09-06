CIG aims to cut public debt by half

(CNS): The government has revealed its latest plans to tackle what was once a serious debt problem, but in order to do so it will find itself temporarily falling foul of the Public Management and Finance Law. Government’s core debt is expected to stand at just over $451 million at the end of this year, but according to Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, by the end of this administration it will be less than half that, at $221.4 million. However, as government pays down the borrowing it will also need to tackle the problem of a $261.3 million bullet bond that matures in November 2019, which will cause a technical “non-compliance” with the law.

The Framework for Fiscal Responsibility, which forms part of the PMFL, states that the cost of servicing government’s debt cannot be more than 10% of core government revenue. And although McTaggart is confident that government will be in compliance for the best part of the next three years, at the point when government pays off the bond and refinances half of it, that debt-service ratio will be in technical breach for a short period, jumping to 48.2%.

“This technical breach has been thoroughly discussed with, and agreed by, the UK government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office. After the repayment of the bullet bond in November 2019, the government’s debt service will decrease to approximately 9.1% in 2020,” the SPS states.

McTaggart, a former auditor and accountant, has taken over the job of finance minister from his PPM colleague, Marco Archer, who despite winning numerous accolades for his management of the public purse over the last four years lost his seat. But delivering the government’s Strategic Policy Statement in the parliament at the end of last month, McTaggart appeared confident that he could keep government coffers on the straight and narrow over the next four years, despite this technical glitch.

He explained that between now and December 2020 he will cut the public debt by $229.7 million. He, like his predecessor, said there would be no new borrowing, but he explained that in 2019 the government will refinance half of the bullet bond with a loan of $130.65 million and will pay off the rest from revenue. But even with this loan, the overall amount government owes will still fall.

As well as reducing the burden and the threat to net debt and borrowing ratios under the law and the FFR, cutting debt also cuts the amount of money government has to find to cover the cost of interest. And with government projecting a growth in cash balances over this administration, McTaggart believes it should not have any difficulties meeting its debt service obligations.

“During the SPS period the government will pursue a debt management strategy which seeks to aggressively pay down the outstanding core government debt,” McTaggart told his parliamentary colleagues and the listening public when he appeared in the LA to present the SPS last month. He said the only new borrowing was the $130.65 million to deal with the November bullet bond. “This borrowing will be specifically for this purpose and no loan proceeds will be used to finance operating activities or capital investments.”

McTaggart said government had learned from its experience with the 2009 bond, which had been organised by McKeeva Bush when he was premier and took over government at the peak of the financial crises when the public purse was in a bind.

Addressing Bush in his current role as speaker of the House, McTaggart made a dig at his approach to debt when he was premier, saying that “future borrowings are best structured as amortizing instruments with regular principal payments being made over the life of the debt”. He explained, “That approach smooths out cash-flows and reduces interest expense.”

