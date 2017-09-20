Cayman to provide schooling for child evacuees

(CNS): The Ministry of Education is opening up temporary spaces in government schools and waiving school fees for child evacuees from British Overseas Territories devastated by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. Children of compulsory school age (5-17 years old) who have temporarily relocated to Cayman from the British Virgin Islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands or Anguilla will be allowed to attend government schools for the remainder of the 2017-2018 school year, the ministry said Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed that they had already received “expressions of interest” about places in schools here for children evacuated out of hurricane devastated areas.

Students who wish to attend private schools must liaise directly with the private school and incur their specific fee requirements, the ministry said.

Noting the difficulties faced by people who want to relocate temporarily from hurricane hit islands with their children and pets, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Agriculture presented two proposals about providing temporary provisions to alleviate these difficulties to Cabinet, which approved them both. (See related story here)

Following Hurricane Ivan in September 2004, more than 200 children of school age were sent to Cayman Brac for safety and many remained in the schools there for months and some remained for the rest of that school year.

“Having been through Hurricane Ivan and Hurricane Paloma, I can empathise with the British Overseas Territories, and I pray that they remain strong and have faith that their countries will be restored,” said Education and Agriculture Minister Juliana O’Connor Connolly. “It is during these difficult times, we must come together and support our fellow Caribbean neighbours and provide them a place of respite.”

This move by the Ministry of Education is part of the continued efforts by the Cayman government and private sector to assist other BOTs following the passage of Hurricane Irma, which has included sending police officers to the BVI, the RCIPS helicopter and crew to Turks and Caicos, and sending medical teams and relief supplies to Anguilla.

CUC also sent staff to TCI to help restore the power there, and other businesses and charities have sent emergency supplies to the affected areas.

The Department of Education Services (DES) is advising that the application and registration process to assist those students requesting admission to government schools will begin immediately. However, in order to ensure that the process runs smoothly, submissions of completed registration forms and available supporting documentation must be forwarded to DES for processing as soon as possible.

Registration forms and information are available for pick up at DES or may be downloaded here. Completed registration forms with the attached documentation should be forwarded to: Grand Cayman

Mr. Errol Levy

Senior Registration/Attendance/Truancy Officer

Office of Registration & Communication Services

Department of Education Services (DES),

130 Thomas Russell Way

George Town, Grand Cayman

Tel: 345-244-1816

Email: [email protected] Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

Mrs. Tammy Hopkins

Senior School Improvement Officer

Cayman Brac Teachers’ Centre

Tel: 948-0356

Email: [email protected]

Category: Education, Local News