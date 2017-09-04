Cayman residents urged to monitor Irma

(CNS): Hurricane Irma is currently tracking west-southwest at 14 mph, as it builds into a dangerous category 4 storm. According to the US National Hurricane Center, it is expected to affect the northeastern Leeward Islands as a dangerous major hurricane, accompanied by life-threatening wind, storm surge and rainfall impacts, along with rough surf and rip currents. Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands, where tropical-storm force winds are expected to first arrive by late Tuesday.

Hurricane watches have also been issued for the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where Irma could pass later this week. Tropical-storm-force winds could arrive in these areas by early Wednesday.

Predictions suggest that Irma could directly affect Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Cuba as a dangerous major hurricane later this week, and the NHC said there is an increasing chance of Irma impacting the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend.

Given its latest projected path, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service is urging residents to monitor the system for further updates.

