Cayman residents urged to monitor Irma
(CNS): Hurricane Irma is currently tracking west-southwest at 14 mph, as it builds into a dangerous category 4 storm. According to the US National Hurricane Center, it is expected to affect the northeastern Leeward Islands as a dangerous major hurricane, accompanied by life-threatening wind, storm surge and rainfall impacts, along with rough surf and rip currents. Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands, where tropical-storm force winds are expected to first arrive by late Tuesday.
Hurricane watches have also been issued for the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where Irma could pass later this week. Tropical-storm-force winds could arrive in these areas by early Wednesday.
Predictions suggest that Irma could directly affect Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Cuba as a dangerous major hurricane later this week, and the NHC said there is an increasing chance of Irma impacting the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend.
Given its latest projected path, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service is urging residents to monitor the system for further updates.
See the latest advisories for Irma on the NHC website
Visit the CI National Weather Service for the latest local weather forecast.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
She gonna dip sout an come fa us.
Building a cruise dock seems like a fools idea right about now.
Should we prepare for a hurricane or a nuclear holocaust? Serious question.
God is good!
Satan is better!
How evilous! Get a life. Shame on you ! Folks like you need to put in a barrel and rolled down in a hill to a place of no where. GOD IS THE BEST!!!!!!!
Please clarify exactly to whom God is being good inthis scenario (presuming your exclamation relates to the article and not just an uncontrollable tic you spout out timeand again). Thanks 🙏
greed is good………should be the moto for cayman….
Thanks a lot gays.
Get your water and speghetti-o’s early.
I like to think the hurricane is filled with glitter, when it blows over us everything will just be glamorous
Haha 😂 brilliant. On a serious note take heed of irma
Irma is my fantasy drag queen name.
Sick SOB
Please take heed! Always reflect on Hurricane Ivan how catastrophic it was!
