banner ad

Cayman residents urged to monitor Irma

| 04/09/2017 | 15 Comments

Cayman News Service(CNS): Hurricane Irma is currently tracking west-southwest at 14 mph, as it builds into a dangerous category 4 storm. According to the US National Hurricane Center, it is expected to affect the northeastern Leeward Islands as a dangerous major hurricane, accompanied by life-threatening wind, storm surge and rainfall impacts, along with rough surf and rip currents. Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands, where tropical-storm force winds are expected to first arrive by late Tuesday.

Hurricane watches have also been issued for the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where Irma could pass later this week. Tropical-storm-force winds could arrive in these areas by early Wednesday.

Predictions suggest that Irma could directly affect Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Cuba as a dangerous major hurricane later this week, and the NHC said there is an increasing chance of Irma impacting the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend.

Given its latest projected path, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service is urging residents to monitor the system for further updates.

See the latest advisories for Irma on the NHC website

Visit the CI National Weather Service for the latest local weather forecast.

Cayman News Service

Tags: ,

Category: Science & Nature, Weather

Comments (15)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2017 at 9:04 am

    She gonna dip sout an come fa us.




    0



    0
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2017 at 9:12 pm

    Building a cruise dock seems like a fools idea right about now.




    7



    4
    Reply
  3. Kim Jong Trump says:
    04/09/2017 at 6:55 pm

    Should we prepare for a hurricane or a nuclear holocaust? Serious question.




    6



    5
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2017 at 4:58 pm

    God is good!




    7



    14
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      04/09/2017 at 5:26 pm

      Satan is better!




      6



      12
      Reply
      • Hava a Heart says:
        05/09/2017 at 12:40 am

        How evilous! Get a life. Shame on you ! Folks like you need to put in a barrel and rolled down in a hill to a place of no where. GOD IS THE BEST!!!!!!!




        0



        8
        Reply
    • S Ebanks says:
      04/09/2017 at 7:35 pm

      Please clarify exactly to whom God is being good inthis scenario (presuming your exclamation relates to the article and not just an uncontrollable tic you spout out timeand again). Thanks 🙏




      6



      4
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      05/09/2017 at 12:44 am

      greed is good………should be the moto for cayman….




      3



      0
      Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2017 at 3:43 pm

    Thanks a lot gays.




    12



    13
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    04/09/2017 at 3:30 pm

    Please take heed! Always reflect on Hurricane Ivan how catastrophic it was!




    16



    5
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»