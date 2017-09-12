Cayman reaches out to help BOTs in distress after Irma

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has prepared a humanitarian mission that is flying to Anguilla today, Tuesday, taking teams from the Health Services Authority, Health City Cayman Islands, Department of Environmental Health and Hazard Management, as well as medical supplies, water, non-perishable food and toiletries provided by the Cayman government. Meanwhile, CUC says that seven staff members are in the Turks and Caicos Islands to help with the restoration of power there.

“Most of us know too well the devastation and despair that arises in the wake of a hurricane, especially those of us who lived through our own catastrophic storms of Ivan in 2004 and Paloma in 2008,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said in a statement Monday.

“We know well it was our neighbours from the region and our families and friends who ensured that we got much-needed supplies. It is time for us to pay it forward. Frankly, Irma could have taken a path to Cayman and who knows, in the peak of hurricane season, where the next storm is going to strike,” he added.

British Overseas Territories in Irma’s path – Anguilla, TCI and the British Virgin Islands – are now suffering its devastating aftermath, not just the physical damage and acute shortages of necessities but also a wave of looting and criminality, just as Cayman experienced after Ivan.

The initial plan for the humanitarian mission to Anguilla, where one person is known to have died, is for the relief teams to be there for two weeks. Flying in on a chartered Cayman Airways jet, they are taking supplies as well as much-needed help, according to the premier. “Once the medical teams and supplies are on the ground we will work with government officials to help ensure their safe delivery,” he said.

McLaughlin noted that the people travelling from Cayman are taking their own food and supplies as they need to be self-contained. “The last thing we want to do is to cause even more hardship on the people of Anguilla by using their supplies.”

Referring to the deployment of RCIPS officers and the police chopper to islands devastated by Irma, which was announced by the RCIPS yesterday, the premier said the helicopter and crew sent to the Turks and Caicos Islands were now providing vital reconnaissance and operational support to the authorities.

He said that the armed RCIPS officers who flew to Barbados Saturday were picked up by the Royal Air Force and taken to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, to assist with law enforcement and relief.

“BVI is very grateful for our police team on the ground. Bermuda has also sent officers and there are 100 UK marines and 55 UK police officers arriving,” McLaughlin said, noting that the BVI were seeing an improvement in security.

The CUC staff that are now on Providenciales in the TCI are part of their Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Operations department. All of them have pole climbing training and experience, the company said, “which is necessary when dealing with a shortage of vehicles and equipment following the passing of a major storm such as what was experienced by the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

They are part of a larger group of 55 people from Fortis Inc. (CUC’s majority shareholder) who arrived Sunday and are expected to remain there for about three weeks. CUC said this is the second time that they have assisted the TCI with restoration efforts, as three CUC crews went out in September and October 2008 to help after Hurricane Ike.

Meanwhile, many businesses in the BVI evacuated staff members to the Cayman Islands before Irma hit to continue business operations, the premier noted. “We are happy to continue to offer that shelter as businesses see they need to send their staff to safety,” he said.

McLaughlin said that he had participated in a video conference call with CARICOM heads of government over the weekend to get an assessment of the situation in the islands affected by Hurricane Irma, and that they were working with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to provide needed security and humanitarian assistance to the BOTs.

“These are our Sister British Overseas Territories, and whatever we can do to assist in this their time of dire need, we will do,” he stated. But he reminded residents that we are currently in the peak of hurricane season and we all need to remain prepared.

He said, “I pray that everyone remembers how important it is to not only stock up on your hurricane supplies, but to have a plan for evacuation either off island, to a shelter, to inland property of family or friends or to stay home and ride out any potential storms. If you do decide to stay home, please ensure that your house is a safe place to remain.”

Category: Caribbean, Local News, Science & Nature, Weather, World News