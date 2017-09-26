Cayman prisoner challenges transfer to UK

(CNS): A Caymanian prisoner serving a life sentence for murder who was recently transferred to Belmarsh Prison in the United Kingdom has filed an application for judicial review challenging the transfer on human rights and procedural grounds. Osbourne Douglas (31) from George Town, who was convicted last year, along with his brother Justin Ramoon (26), of killing Jason Powery in a gang-related shooting in George Town in 2015, stated that he was told about his transfer only moments before he was placed aboard a London-bound flight and a prison guard informed him it was because his life was in danger.

In a detailed application, filed in the Grand Court last week, requesting a review of the decision which officials said in a press release was for national security reasons, attorneys acting for Douglas asked for their client to be returned to HMP Northward to continue serving his 34-year life term in his own country, where he can retain connections to his family and pursue his appeal against the conviction.

The court documents claim that Douglas was not given any notice of the transfer until he was removed by prison staff from HMP Northward on 22 June.

“He was told informally by a prison officer that the reason for his removal was that there was information that people were coming to the prison to kill him,” the documents state. The lawyers said Douglas did not consent to the transfer, he was not told where he was going, nor was he given a chance make any representations about his removal.

“He was not permitted to inform his family or his attorneys about the transfer before it occurred. He has not been told how long he is to remain in the United Kingdom. He has not been given any written or formal reasons or document relating to his removal,” the lawyers wrote in the application.

The press release that was issued after Douglas was deported, said it was “in the interests of national security and the public safety of the people of the Cayman Islands”. But the lawyers said Douglas was being held in the maximum security unit at HMP Northward and did not consider himself at risk of harm from others and denied he posed a risk to the public.

Furthermore, they said, although the prison staff told their client his removal was for his own safety, the official press release made no mention of this, and despite their attempts to get a reason in writing, the authorities have still not offered a formal reason for his transfer.

A week after Douglas was sent to the UK, his brother Justin Ramon was also transferred to the same prison. The lawyers said that since then he has had no other family contact. His family is in the Cayman Islands, including his 7-year-old daughter, his mother, sister and partner, all of whom visited him regularly at HMP Northward. And while he had daily telephone contact with members of his family when he was at Northward, he has not been permitted to call them since he was placed at Belmarsh.

The lawyers said that the decision to transfer Douglas was unlawful as it breached his constitutional right to private and family life, as set out at Article 9 (1) of the Bill of Rights. They also said the transfer itself was made contrary to the principles of natural justice and procedural fairness. The authorities have given no formal indication of why he was removed and gave him no opportunity to challenge the basis of his removal.

Douglas’ brother, Justin Ramoon, was also transferred to Belmarsh exactly one week after Douglas. It is not clear if the two men have been allowed any contact with each other or the circumstances of their incarceration at one of the UK’s top security prisons, which is also home to several of Britain’s most notorious terrorists.

CNS has contacted Ramoon’s legal team about any challenge he may also be mounting to the transfer and we are awaiting a response.

