Cat 1 Maria following Irma’s path

(CNS): Evan as the Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma two weeks ago begin the slow process of recovery, Maria, which grew from a tropical storm into a category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, appears to be on a similar path. It is likely to be a category 2 or 3 hurricane when it passes through the Lesser Antilles Islands on Tuesday morning and could be a category 3 or 4 when it passes Puerto Rico and the British and US Virgin Islands mid-week.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands, and these warnings will likely be extended northward and westward tonight or on Monday.

