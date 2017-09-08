Cash not stuff needed, says Red Cross

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Red Cross is launching an appeal for people affected by Hurricane Irma in the Eastern Caribbean islands, but officials are stressing that they need money only and urging residents not to make arrangements to send supplies to the affected areas. “The arrival of unsolicited donations into a disaster zone is at times referred to as the second disaster,” said CIRC Deputy Director Carolina Ferreira.

“The items that most people would like to donate, like clothing, shoes, household items and toys, are not a priority in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe, and when they arrive into affected areas they create numerous problems for workers on the ground,” she said.

The Red Cross explained that unsolicited donations are not only difficult and costly to send, but in areas where major ports have been affected and alternative locations are being used, they become difficult for organisations to access and collect, if they are even made aware of their existence at all.

Clearing and collecting such goods means diverting personnel and equipment away from more pressing tasks, like damage assessments. There is also the issue of sorting and storage, as such widespread devastation means that many buildings have been affected and there is a shortage of space. Lastly, the affected population is often not in a position to receive these goods at the time when they are sent.

“We really don’t know the extent of the damage as full assessments haven’t been conducted yet, but based on what we have seen and heard Irma has been catastrophic for several nations,” explains CIRC Director Jondo Obi. “The Anguilla Red Cross has lost its headquarters, and as has now been widely reported the island of Barbuda has basically been declared uninhabitable.”

Obi said they were still working on establishing contact with their counterparts throughout the region, but those they had reached said they were physically well but emotionally devastated.

CIRC Disaster Manager Keith Ford noted that the organisation is a branch of the British Red Cross, and the funds they collect here go directly to the most affected areas as part of the larger appeal by the British Red Cross and the International Federation.

“The people of these Eastern Caribbean islands are already going to need a lot of help, but the truth is that Jose is following closely behind a similar path and set to turn into a major hurricane itself. We must help,” he said.

Anyone who wants to donate to the CIRC Hurricane Irma Caribbean Appeal can do so via direct deposit to Bank of Butterfield account 1360350540060 or at their Cayman Corporate Centre office on 27 Hospital Road, 1st Floor. For more information, contact 916-3345 or [email protected]

