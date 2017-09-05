CAL waives fees to destinations impacted by Irma

(CNS): With Hurricane Irma expected to cross the north of Cuba later this week and then turn north to hit Florida, Cayman Airways has announced that it will be waiving change fees for passengers who wish to cancel their flight reservations for travel between the Cayman Islands and Miami, Tampa, and Havana. CAL says the waiver applies to those passengers who are holding ticketed reservations made on or before 5 September for travel between 5-12 September. Passengers will be responsible for paying any fare difference.

Travel for changed flight segments may be rebooked for a date up to six months from the original travel dates, or within 12 months of the original purchase date, whichever is sooner. Refunds are not allowed on non-refundable tickets.

For more information, customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free within the USA). They may also refer to the Hurricane Protection Policy on the Cayman Airways website.

Category: Local News