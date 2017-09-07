CAL offers US$69 special fares from Miami and Tampa
(CNS) UPDATED: Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms has told CNS that the airline is implementing a special hurricane fare of US$69 (before taxes) for a one-way ticket to Grand Cayman out of both Miami and Tampa. He said the airline is waiving the normal fees for travel date changes for this fare, provided travel is between 7 September and 17 September. Whorms was responding to accusations by a CNS reader that Cayman Airways Ltd (CAL) was upping its prices out of Miami as Hurricane Irma approached Florida.
Prior to the decision to implement this very low fare, one-way tickets for US$134 out of Miami and US$164 out of Tampa, which are not subject to change-fees, had already been activated, he said. These were also not subject to change fees.
Whorms noted that the CAL special fares do not include government fees and taxes, which can be as much as US$130.34 round trip. But he also pointed out that they do not have change-fee penalties and include the standard two free 55lb bags, “neither of which is being offered by AA at this time”.
There is no add-on to fly one-way to the Sister Islands with this special fare.
The anonymous CNS reader claimed that they had been quoted a price of US$438.14 for a round trip by Cayman Airways, compared to US$269, including taxes, on American Airlines.
Whorms said the special hurricane fares are currently available by booking directly with CAL via its website, call center, airport counter or ticket office, but by noon today (Thursday) they will be available through all channels, including travel agents and online travel site, Expedia.
“For comparison, AA has a lowest available fare of US$69 each way, but bag fees of US$25 (first) and US$40 (second) are additional each-way and any changes incur a US$200 change fee,” he said. “A passenger travelling one way with two bags from Miami on AA would therefore be subject to a price of US$134 on AA, and be subject to change fees.”
As announced on Tuesday, change fees are waived for passengers who wish to cancel reservations for flights between the Cayman Islands and Miami, Tampa and Havana. The waiver applies to those passengers who are holding ticketed reservations made on or before 5 September for travel between 5-12 September. Travel for changed flight segments may be rebooked for a date up to six months from the original travel dates, or within 12 months of the original purchase date, whichever is sooner. Refunds are not allowed on non-refundable tickets.
In addition, Cayman Airways has made the following changes to flight operations:
- The following flights to/from Miami on Friday September 8, 2017 have been cancelled: KX106 and
KX107
- All flights between the Cayman Islands and Miami on Saturday September 9, 2017 have been
cancelled. This includes flights KX102, KX123, KX104, KX105, KX106, and KX107
- All flights between the Cayman Islands and Miami on Sunday September 10, 2017 have been
cancelled. This includes flights KX102, KX103, KX104, KX105, KX106, and KX107
- All flights to/from Tampa on Sunday September 10, 2017 have been cancelled. These flights
include KX200 and KX201
- All flights to/from Havana on Sunday September 10, 2017 have been cancelled. These flights
include KX832 and KX833
- The following flights to/from Miami on Monday September 11, 2017 have been cancelled: KX102
and KX103
Cayman Airways said its reservations agents are in the process of contacting all affected passengers for rescheduling. All other Cayman Airways flights are expected to operate as scheduled, but the public will be updated if any further schedule changes become necessary.
Cayman Airways was responding to this comment.
Fabian Whorms can’t manage this airline. That is the bottom line! He should retire and free us all. Planning flights to eastern Cuba and Roatan?????? What’s wrong with additional flights to Miami and Tampa??? A/A and Southwest scooped up what CAL doesn’t want. Instead of concentrating on more flights to more populated destinations CAL already services and that have passengers already wanting…….CAL tries to rule the Caribbean. Ever hear of volume? Go after the volume by lowering prices CAL!!!!
0
0
CAL is not a price gouger. I believe what you are seeing happen is class fairs…..most airlines have types of seats and each comes with its price point. Sometimes cheaper seats sell out and you are left with more expensive ones….1st Class, Business Class, Coach and Economy….
0
0
I love Cayman Airways… I fly home minimum once a month from Miami with them every single time ..but when Irma started to destroy everything it came in contact with is when CAL should have lowered their prices. Not 12 hours before all flights are grounded and no one can get out!!! I got to Cayman today after paying $1,200 for 3 tickets to get to safety because I had no other choice.
0
0
Why just cancel evening flights on the 8th September and not the morning and afternoon flights, should they just go in the hurricane to be in danger an no where to go.
0
0
CAL had to be shamed into cutting prices — wow– no breaks for people that needed to get home
4
2
As a student I purchased my ticket on Tuesday to evacuate from FL at 254$ US. Yesterday, the fares were the same price, and today (when most people are traveling home) Cayman Airways decides to announce this?? Very disappointed in our national carrier seeing as though AA was offering a special before Cayman Airways.
Do better.
12
2
You should expect they’d drag their feet on this decision so there won’t be as many takers. I would have expected free flights home for all evacuees returning to Cayman at the very least.
2
1
They are a day late and a dollar short..Every AA flight is sold out because nobody wanted to pay the high cost of KX. KX is showing seats available but still at the high prices..
Instead of implementing that previous stupid high fare as a hurricane special, they should have followed American’s lead and matched their fares..
Who is in charge of their marketing? Should be fired, in my opinion…
Reactionary!
16
2
great…keep up good work
2
2
I just checked- it is $304 one way for today
1
1
I just checked, and it’s $97.10 for today, tomorrow and up until the 17th September. Go CAL. They’ve always been there for us, and we should not forget them!
7
3
Especially if you’re a family member.
1
0
From what I heard and have seen CAL always helps out during hurricanes, and is nearly always the last airline to have planes running when everyone else has bugged out.
20
0
C A L is good very good
17
0