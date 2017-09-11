CAL flight to Jam aborted, FL and Cuba cancelled

(CNS): A Cayman Airways jet to Jamaica turned around 20 minutes into the flight yesterday because the captain received conflicting information from Kingston air traffic control, the airline said today. CAL also announced that it cancelled all of today’s flights to Miami International Airport (MIA), Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, as those airports remained closed in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

CAL also said that the special hurricane fare of US$69 (before tax) each way for all Miami and Tampa flights that remain in the system for sale for tomorrow and beyond remains in effect, and the deadline for use has been extended to the 17 September.

Explaining what happened Sunday to flight KX606 to Jamaica, the airline said that the flight left Grand Cayman bound for Kingston after receiving confirmation from air traffic control at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) that they would be able to receive the flight within the confines of the new and temporary airspace restrictions around NMIA.

However, approximately 20 minutes into the flight, the captain received new and conflicting information from Kingston air traffic control, which resulted in a decision to return to Grand Cayman, the airline said. Flights KX606 and KX607 were therefore cancelled, and extra flights were added today (Monday, 11 September) to accommodate the affected passengers.

This morning’s flights KX600 and KX601 operated as scheduled between Grand Cayman and Kingston, and took some of the passengers affected from last night. The rest of the affected passengers are being accommodated on extra flights KX3600 and KX3601.

“All other Kingston flights are expected to operate as scheduled, but Cayman Airways is continuing to monitor the situation with air traffic control in Kingston and will update passengers if further changes to our Kingston operations become necessary,” a Cayman Airways spokesperson said.

Passengers with tickets to travel between Grand Cayman and Kingston or Montego Bay in the coming days should call 345-949-2311 or 866-759-1372 (toll free in Jamaica) to reconfirm their reservations.

Cayman Airways has extended the deadline for the special hurricane rate of US$69 for flights to and from Miami and Tampa, though the CAL spokesperson said that until they receive updates from those airports, they won’t know when they will re-open.

CAL reminds passengers that this special fare has no change-fee penalties, and includes the standard two free checked bags up to 55lbs, and that there is no add-on for travel to/from the Sister Islands. It can be booked by calling Cayman Airways Reservations or any of the following licensed local travel agent partners: Travel Pros, Cayman Travel, Travel with Us, and Global Travel Services.

Plans for recovery flights will be announced as soon as updates are received from the respective airports.

Change fees are waived for passengers who wish to change their flight reservations for travel between the Cayman Islands and Miami, Tampa, and Havana. The waiver applies to those passengers who are holding ticketed reservations made on or before 5 September for travel between 5-17 September. Travel for changed flight segments may be rebooked for a date up to six months from the original travel dates, or within 12 months of the original purchase date, whichever is sooner. Refunds are not allowed on non-refundable tickets.

Affected passengers are asked to contact Cayman Airways to reconfirm their reservations. Call 345-949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free within the USA).

Details about Cayman Airways’ Hurricane Protection Policy can be found on the Cayman Airways website.

Category: Local News