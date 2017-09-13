banner ad

BVI faces law and order breakdown

| 13/09/2017 | 26 Comments

(CNS): RCIPS officers were the first policing reinforcements to get to the hurricane stricken British Virgin Islands, where in addition to all other security issues, the local police had to deal with more than 100 convicts set free by the storm on the island of Tortola. Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan has said there is a “serious threat of the complete breakdown of law and order” in the BVI.

Richard Branson’s son, Sam Branson, has reported on social media that some of the escaped prisoners are now armed.

The Cayman contingent arrived following an urgent request from the governor of BVI, and have for the last four days been assisting the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force restore law and order and deliver humanitarian aid. The 16 Cayman officers have been carrying out urgent policing duties, including the provision of security for aid convoys.

“Without adequate policing, the environment cannot stabilize enough for aid to be delivered and people to get the help they need,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne in an RCIPS release.

As well as the RCIPS officers, the BVI police are also being assisted by the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and British military forces.

PC Stephen Shaw, part of the RCIPS contingent on BVI

“Obviously security is important,” said Matthew Forbes, Head of the Governor’s Office of the Cayman Islands, who deployed with RCIPS officers to provide support to the BVI governor’s office, “and the role that RCIPS officers are playing in providing vital security alongside BVI police and the UK military is critical to operations here.”

The RCIPS helicopter, which was dispatched to Turks and Caicos within 24 hours’ notice and arrived immediately after Hurricane Irma on Saturday, has been assisting with aerial reconnaissance and support.  They have completed 35 flights, including two medevacs, and have visited all islands to check on residents, delivering supplies and water, and carrying out damage assessments.

They were joined Monday by the advance UK Military team, and are now working with those military teams to assist in assessments to establish aid, engineering and reconstruction plans.

“The deployment request from the UK Foreign Office was a challenge at 24 hours’ notice, but we made it happen with the help of many people,” said Steve Fitzgerald, Executive Officer of the Air Operations Unit.  “We feel that our ability to arrive so early and equipped to immediately start operational support has made a real difference to people on the ground.”

  1. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 9:43 pm

    When the tsunami hit in Japan there was not even the thought of looting. People lined up orderly and waited their turn. That’s the difference between a civilized nation and an uncivilized one.




  2. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 7:49 pm

    Cayman also had a law and order breakdown and our Caymanian Chief of Police, appointed with much acclaim all around, was totally absent for several days and eventually had to be retired on excessively generous terms for being AWOL to get him out of the way. A terrible embarrassment to us all.




  3. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 7:21 pm

    Who’s paying for all this, I wonder? It was only weeks ago that it was reported that police were on leave because of the high amount of overtime accrued. Kindness is one thing, but getting deeper into debt is another.




  4. False Pretender says:
    13/09/2017 at 3:56 pm

    This is equivocal proof that all these table top execises and conferences put on by our colonial power FCO are a complete farce and waste of time and money and when situations arrive all these logistical and robust contigency plans are pure fictional and a real joke to the detriment of the BOT’s and its populations just like Hurricane Ivan. When are we going to learn ????




  5. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 11:46 am

    A salutary lesson for all smaller islands in the Caribbean in the event of a future Ivan/Irma damaging prison buildings. They need to be extra secure.




  6. MM says:
    13/09/2017 at 11:37 am

    So proud of our RCIPS for being a part of this very difficult effort; I pray for their success in bringing order back to the BVI as well as their safe return home.

    All the best RCIPS!




  7. Lomart says:
    13/09/2017 at 11:06 am

    My prayer is that our police service will be able to restore and maintain law and order in the Cayman Islands. We have been lawless ever since Hurricane Ivan!




    • Anonymous says:
      13/09/2017 at 4:49 pm

      Many blame Ivan, but I blame many of the cabinet status grants. They happened at the same time, and both have proved to be disasters.




  8. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 10:17 am

    Having (hopefully) survived and collaborated to bring some semblance of order back to a looting war-zone, public expectations will surely rise that returning emboldened officers will confront the now chronic “lawless” of our own neighbourhoods, where, up until now, they’ve dared not tread. Train well, and return safely.




  9. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 10:16 am

    See that’s what happens when your government confiscates good, law abiding citizen’s firearms & ammunition before a storm. Now the criminals are the only people armed and they will destroy all good people who can’t protect themselves. Wake Up!




  10. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 9:27 am

    While I fully support Cayman’s efforts to lend assistance to BVI and other damaged OTs, including accommodating people who may be re-located, I trust Cayman authorities will properly vet everyone to whom we offer sanctuary – wherever they’re from!!




  11. Veritas says:
    13/09/2017 at 9:01 am

    Congratulations to our Government for acting quickly where prompt assistance was direley needed. I am British but ashamed that our Government acted far too late when it was ovious what was going to happen from 3 days before the storm hit the BVI and other islands in it’s path.




  12. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 8:49 am

    go cayman go! show the christian spirit of sharing/ kindness/ and love!😊 thats what jesus christ would do☺




    • Anonymous says:
      13/09/2017 at 10:34 am

      This has nothing to do with religion, just human kindness.




    • Just Sayin' says:
      13/09/2017 at 9:26 pm

      In sending assistance we are defying God’s will. Had he wanted the people of BVI to survive he would not have sent his deliberate devastation there in the first place.




  13. Anonymous says:
    13/09/2017 at 8:35 am

    Couldn’t be more proud of our RCIPS and our governments response tot his disaster. A call for help answered withing hours.. that’s amazing. Well done to all involved.




