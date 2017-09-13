BVI faces law and order breakdown
(CNS): RCIPS officers were the first policing reinforcements to get to the hurricane stricken British Virgin Islands, where in addition to all other security issues, the local police had to deal with more than 100 convicts set free by the storm on the island of Tortola. Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan has said there is a “serious threat of the complete breakdown of law and order” in the BVI.
Richard Branson’s son, Sam Branson, has reported on social media that some of the escaped prisoners are now armed.
Sadly there is more civil unrest in the #BVI and it’s incredibly important if you are trying to get boats/aid there that you are going through official channels and finding out what is happening on the ground. It’s also important that you have security of some kind on the boat. Heart broken beyond measure! 💔 #bvi #relief #civilunrest #beinformed #security #bvistrong @roryhoddell @joshuadanielbarwick
The Cayman contingent arrived following an urgent request from the governor of BVI, and have for the last four days been assisting the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force restore law and order and deliver humanitarian aid. The 16 Cayman officers have been carrying out urgent policing duties, including the provision of security for aid convoys.
“Without adequate policing, the environment cannot stabilize enough for aid to be delivered and people to get the help they need,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne in an RCIPS release.
As well as the RCIPS officers, the BVI police are also being assisted by the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and British military forces.
“Obviously security is important,” said Matthew Forbes, Head of the Governor’s Office of the Cayman Islands, who deployed with RCIPS officers to provide support to the BVI governor’s office, “and the role that RCIPS officers are playing in providing vital security alongside BVI police and the UK military is critical to operations here.”
The RCIPS helicopter, which was dispatched to Turks and Caicos within 24 hours’ notice and arrived immediately after Hurricane Irma on Saturday, has been assisting with aerial reconnaissance and support. They have completed 35 flights, including two medevacs, and have visited all islands to check on residents, delivering supplies and water, and carrying out damage assessments.
They were joined Monday by the advance UK Military team, and are now working with those military teams to assist in assessments to establish aid, engineering and reconstruction plans.
“The deployment request from the UK Foreign Office was a challenge at 24 hours’ notice, but we made it happen with the help of many people,” said Steve Fitzgerald, Executive Officer of the Air Operations Unit. “We feel that our ability to arrive so early and equipped to immediately start operational support has made a real difference to people on the ground.”
This is equivocal proof that all these table top execises and conferences put on by our colonial power FCO are a complete farce and waste of time and money and when situations arrive all these logistical and robust contigency plans are pure fictional and a real joke to the detriment of the BOT’s and its populations just like Hurricane Ivan. When are we going to learn ????
Equivocal huh?
A salutary lesson for all smaller islands in the Caribbean in the event of a future Ivan/Irma damaging prison buildings. They need to be extra secure.
I think they should also be built below sea level.
So proud of our RCIPS for being a part of this very difficult effort; I pray for their success in bringing order back to the BVI as well as their safe return home.
All the best RCIPS!
My prayer is that our police service will be able to restore and maintain law and order in the Cayman Islands. We have been lawless ever since Hurricane Ivan!
Having (hopefully) survived and collaborated to bring some semblance of order back to a looting war-zone, public expectations will surely rise that returning emboldened officers will confront the now chronic “lawless” of our own neighbourhoods, where, up until now, they’ve dared not tread. Train well, and return safely.
Yeah, but they won’t have the Royal Marines when they come back.
See that’s what happens when your government confiscates good, law abiding citizen’s firearms & ammunition before a storm. Now the criminals are the only people armed and they will destroy all good people who can’t protect themselves. Wake Up!
Yes, so next time there are even more guns to be misused. More guns = more illegal killings.
You are so correct. I wish others would understand this as well.
Sadly, you’re absolutely right; criminals rejoice when firearms are taken from law-abiding citizens. Related to that, look at the statistics of violent crimes in any area before and after it is declared “gun free”. It is very sobering.
Just one of dozens of sources: https://crimeresearch.org/2013/12/murder-and-homicide-rates-before-and-after-gun-bans/
While I fully support Cayman’s efforts to lend assistance to BVI and other damaged OTs, including accommodating people who may be re-located, I trust Cayman authorities will properly vet everyone to whom we offer sanctuary – wherever they’re from!!
Congratulations to our Government for acting quickly where prompt assistance was direley needed. I am British but ashamed that our Government acted far too late when it was ovious what was going to happen from 3 days before the storm hit the BVI and other islands in it’s path.
go cayman go! show the christian spirit of sharing/ kindness/ and love!😊 thats what jesus christ would do☺
This has nothing to do with religion, just human kindness.
Couldn’t be more proud of our RCIPS and our governments response tot his disaster. A call for help answered withing hours.. that’s amazing. Well done to all involved.
Word! Super Dope
