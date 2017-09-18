Brac-bound passengers arrested on drug charges

(CNS): Customs Officers arrested two people at Owen Roberts International Airport Friday evening, 15 September, on suspicion of a number of drug offences, including possession of cocaine and ganja with intent to supply. The pair, a male and a female, were destined for Cayman Brac when they were arrested. In a follow-up operation, customs officers searched a residence in West Bay, where they found ganja, weighing scales and other utensils.

As a result of that search, they arrested a male on suspicion of possession of ganja.

According to a release from customs, all three suspects are Caymanian. The two suspects arrested at the airport remain in custody while the male who was arrested at his residence in West Bay was granted bail. Investigations are continuing.

