Bottleneck at Hurley’s Roundabout to be fixed
(CNS): As government’s significant road improvement programme moves east, it will include a major, but as yet undecided, redesign of the Hurley’s Roundabout, possibly adding a third lane to it, and a reconstruction of the traffic flow along Shamrock Road. Speaking at a community meeting in his own constituency of Red Bay Saturday night, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that Selkirk Drive, just east of Hurley’s Supermarket, will be totally rebuilt next year, with consideration going into lessening the dangers of emerging from that road onto Shamrock.
Tristan Hydes, the deputy chief officer in the Ministry of Infrastructure who was also at the meeting, said that the National Roads Authority is currently working on the Linford Pierson Highway and Crewe Road, and then will work towards the Lion’s Centre and on towards Hurley’s Supermarket, but the traffic will still bottleneck at the Hurley’s Roundabout.
The NRA has long-term plans to buy its own traffic modelling software, but right now, as the authority looks to improve the next stretch of road heading east, it is in the process of hiring consultants to study the traffic flow in that area and make recommendations about traffic management.
As part of its efforts to upgrade the roads in that area, the authority is set to undertake minor works along Selkirk Drive as a stopgap measure, but starting in the middle of next year, it will begin a complete reconstruction of the road, which will include new curbs, drainage, guttering and sidewalks, the premier told the 30 or so Red Bay constituents at the meeting, held at the Cayman Island Sailing Club.
Some of the other roads in the area will also be improved upon, but whereas heavily used roads like Selkirk will be paved with asphalt, lesser used roads will be covered with chip and spray — an economic consideration as it’s much cheaper.
“This is not a perfect world and we are trying to deal with as many roads as possible with our budget,” Premier McLaughlin explained.
Attendees expressed deep concern about the present situation, where drivers exit Selkirk onto Shamrock into 3-lane traffic, with many vehicles changing lanes at that point, as Shamrock forks with the East-West Arterial Road. This is especially dangerous during rush hour, it was said. In addition, those drivers are looking right, focused on the traffic travelling east, and often don’t notice bicycles travelling west on the wrong side of the road crossing the junction.
Public buses along that stretch were said to be a problem as they “come flying across three lanes and then slam on their brakes”. The bus stop just past Hurley’s was thought to be in the wrong place as the buses that stop there block the view of traffic exiting Selkirk, and if they are driving low cars, their view is also partially blocked by the yellow wall of the church on the corner of Selkirk and Shamrock, making it even more hazardous.
This needs to be fixed, the premier was told, “otherwise someone is going to get killed”.
Some people said they use the dirt road behind the church to get to Bimini Drive and then to the roundabout and wondered if that route could become part of the road plan. However, McLaughlin explained that this was “not that simple” since, although the dirt road belongs to the government, it leads to private property and the route to the roundabout goes through the supermarket car park. Nevertheless, the NRA was looking at that side road to see if it could be used.
Other considerations raised included a safe way to cross Shamrock to get to the sea, as there is no cross-walk in this area, and it was noted that people take their life in their hands to cross in the Hurley’s area in order to get to the bus stop on the opposite side. Hydes said an overpass crossing was possible but expensive, as it had to be high enough for all vehicles to pass under.
It was also pointed out that it doesn’t matter how many additional lanes you build on the roads if all the vehicles in all the lanes have to stop for the school buses (which they do under current law); some school buses even stop right by King’s Sports Centre, stopping the traffic on the roundabout there. It was suggested that the buses turn off the roads to let children off and also that children are only allowed to get off for that side of the road so that traffic is not stopped in both directions.
Check back to CNS for more on the meeting.
Segregated cycle lanes please. I would cycle more if I felt it was safer and if more people did, that would be less traffic.
Interesting comments. I have the following comments. The bus stop by hurleys is too far to cause a view obstruction at the junction of selkirk drive. The problem you have is people existing the new rubis gas station by hurleys is too close to selkirk drive and are surprising drivers when the exist selkirk.
2nd make the road behind the gas station a public road and then make the dirt track from selkirk a one way only. Gov make private road public all the time. Come on guys.
The church wall needs to be set back like the other property owners to the west. Drivers exiting Selkirk drive have to pull too far out to see if it is clear. Also the speed limit for area should be lower. 40 mph is crazy and most drivers are doing 60.
Come on police show your presence
build a flyover at hurleys, the outside lane goes over the top and lands the other side. no stopping for the majority of traffic. local traffic goes in the inside lane.
very common in the uk
I am not an engineer , but from what I am reading it sound like there’s a traffic congestion problem in the roundabout and no one knows how to fix it . And Mr McLaughlin is talking in the article like he is the engineer and master mind . In the whole article there is nothing said about an engineer. The NRA don’t even have a traffic modeling software yet , and possibly not even a real engineer.
I see now why Government waste so much money on projects, and when they are finished you’re right back to square one , and too much Taxpayers money to play with.
The east bound speed limit from Hurleys needs to be dropped to either 25 or 30 mph and the police need to be present to enforce it. Vehicles come out of that roundabout like a marble out of a slingshot
I hope its better than the new Jose Esso crappy junction
