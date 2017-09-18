Bottleneck at Hurley’s Roundabout to be fixed

(CNS): As government’s significant road improvement programme moves east, it will include a major, but as yet undecided, redesign of the Hurley’s Roundabout, possibly adding a third lane to it, and a reconstruction of the traffic flow along Shamrock Road. Speaking at a community meeting in his own constituency of Red Bay Saturday night, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that Selkirk Drive, just east of Hurley’s Supermarket, will be totally rebuilt next year, with consideration going into lessening the dangers of emerging from that road onto Shamrock.

Tristan Hydes, the deputy chief officer in the Ministry of Infrastructure who was also at the meeting, said that the National Roads Authority is currently working on the Linford Pierson Highway and Crewe Road, and then will work towards the Lion’s Centre and on towards Hurley’s Supermarket, but the traffic will still bottleneck at the Hurley’s Roundabout.

The NRA has long-term plans to buy its own traffic modelling software, but right now, as the authority looks to improve the next stretch of road heading east, it is in the process of hiring consultants to study the traffic flow in that area and make recommendations about traffic management.

As part of its efforts to upgrade the roads in that area, the authority is set to undertake minor works along Selkirk Drive as a stopgap measure, but starting in the middle of next year, it will begin a complete reconstruction of the road, which will include new curbs, drainage, guttering and sidewalks, the premier told the 30 or so Red Bay constituents at the meeting, held at the Cayman Island Sailing Club.

Some of the other roads in the area will also be improved upon, but whereas heavily used roads like Selkirk will be paved with asphalt, lesser used roads will be covered with chip and spray — an economic consideration as it’s much cheaper.

“This is not a perfect world and we are trying to deal with as many roads as possible with our budget,” Premier McLaughlin explained.

Attendees expressed deep concern about the present situation, where drivers exit Selkirk onto Shamrock into 3-lane traffic, with many vehicles changing lanes at that point, as Shamrock forks with the East-West Arterial Road. This is especially dangerous during rush hour, it was said. In addition, those drivers are looking right, focused on the traffic travelling east, and often don’t notice bicycles travelling west on the wrong side of the road crossing the junction.

Public buses along that stretch were said to be a problem as they “come flying across three lanes and then slam on their brakes”. The bus stop just past Hurley’s was thought to be in the wrong place as the buses that stop there block the view of traffic exiting Selkirk, and if they are driving low cars, their view is also partially blocked by the yellow wall of the church on the corner of Selkirk and Shamrock, making it even more hazardous.

This needs to be fixed, the premier was told, “otherwise someone is going to get killed”.

Some people said they use the dirt road behind the church to get to Bimini Drive and then to the roundabout and wondered if that route could become part of the road plan. However, McLaughlin explained that this was “not that simple” since, although the dirt road belongs to the government, it leads to private property and the route to the roundabout goes through the supermarket car park. Nevertheless, the NRA was looking at that side road to see if it could be used.

Other considerations raised included a safe way to cross Shamrock to get to the sea, as there is no cross-walk in this area, and it was noted that people take their life in their hands to cross in the Hurley’s area in order to get to the bus stop on the opposite side. Hydes said an overpass crossing was possible but expensive, as it had to be high enough for all vehicles to pass under.

It was also pointed out that it doesn’t matter how many additional lanes you build on the roads if all the vehicles in all the lanes have to stop for the school buses (which they do under current law); some school buses even stop right by King’s Sports Centre, stopping the traffic on the roundabout there. It was suggested that the buses turn off the roads to let children off and also that children are only allowed to get off for that side of the road so that traffic is not stopped in both directions.

Check back to CNS for more on the meeting.

