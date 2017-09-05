Boat reported stolen day after theft

(CNS): Police say that a 16-foot boat was stolen between 4am and 7:30am Sunday from where it had been docked between the Wharf and Dixie’s Cemetery near Harbor View Condos. However, the theft was not reported to the police until the next day. The boat is described as a light blue and white fiberglass vessel, with a 28 horsepower Johnson engine and a steering wheel on the right hand side.

The boat had been docked on Sunday, 3 September, at 4 am, and was discovered missing at 7:30am that same morning, police said. The theft was reported to the police on Monday, 4 September.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police