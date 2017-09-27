Board and staff still face 800+ PR applications

(CNS): The Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board and the Department of Immigration administrative staff assigned to reviewing the backlog of residency applications still face a pile of more than 800 applications, officials confirmed Tuesday. Although they have made considerable progress over the last two months, having now completed over 300 applications, there is still some way to go before the mountain of applications, some of which have been waiting for more than three years, are dealt with. Over the last week another 48 applications were reviewed and only one of those was deferred.

Since the boards and staff began working on the stalled backlog in May, 44% of applications that have been reviewed were granted permanent residency while 29% were refused. Another 21%, or 86 applications, have been deferred to allow the people involved to update what are in some cases very old applications. In total, the board has reviewed 419 applications from over a 1,000 that were waiting to be considered.

While progress is clearly now being made, the government is still facing a number of legal challenges regarding the delays, but so far no legal claims have been made by applicants who have been refused residency but who have lived continuously in Cayman for more than ten years. Many legal experts believe that a legal challenge from an applicant in such a position could set an important legal precedent.

Meeting Date Approved Refused Deferred Withdrawn No Power 11-May-17 2 0 0 0 0 22-Jun-17 1 5 2 2 0 29-Jun-17 2 4 4 0 0 6-Jul-17 3 1 5 1 1 13-Jul-17 2 3 2 1 2 20-Jul-17 3 3 4 0 0 25-Jul-17 1 5 2 2 0 26-Jul-17 0 7 3 0 0 31-Jul-17 5 0 2 0 0 1-Aug-17 4 3 3 0 0 2-Aug-17 2 0 6 0 0 3-Aug-17 1 1 6 1 1 7-Aug-17 7 0 0 0 0 8-Aug-17 6 2 1 2 0 9-Aug-17 5 2 2 1 0 10-Aug-17 9 1 0 0 0 14-Aug-17 6 0 2 0 0 15-Aug-17 3 9 1 0 0 16-Aug-17 8 1 2 0 0 17-Aug-17 4 4 2 0 0 21-Aug-17 6 3 1 0 0 22-Aug-17 5 7 2 0 1 23-Aug-17 3 3 2 1 0 24-Aug-17 8 1 1 0 0 28-Aug-17 7 0 3 0 0 29-Aug-17 6 3 1 0 0 30-Aug-17 4 5 1 0 0 31-Aug-17 4 4 2 0 0 1-Sep-17 3 4 1 0 2 4-Sep-17 7 2 0 1 0 5-Sep-17 8 2 0 0 0 6-Sep-17 6 0 4 0 0 8-Sep-17 6 3 1 0 0 11-Sep-17 9 0 1 0 0 12-Sep-17 6 2 0 1 1 13-Sep-17 3 6 0 0 0 14-Sep-17 4 2 3 1 0 15-Sep-17 3 4 3 0 0 18-Sep-17 4 5 1 0 0 19-Sep-17 3 4 3 0 0 20-Sep-17 0 4 4 0 1 21-Sep-17 2 4 2 1 0 22-Sep-17 4 4 1 1 0

Totals

Approved Refused Deferred Withdrawn No Power 185 123 86 16 9 Apps. Reviewed Decisions Backlog 419 308 802

