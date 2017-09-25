Armed man robs Prospect bar
(CNS): Police have begun an investigation following a daylight stick-up at a Prospect bar Monday. No description has been given of the robber but police said he was armed with a handgun when he held-up Da Station on Shamrock Rock around 12:20pm today, 25 September. Police have not indicated if the perpetrator escaped with any cash or in which direction or by what means he fled.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
As criminals continue with their brazen attacks on businesses ran by hard working people, now in broad daylight as we see, signifies the level of confidence these criminals have in not being caught by the police. The other dangerous part to this, is that confidence grows in the criminal society and would-be criminals to continue their attacks.
I understand a fresh batch of prisoners have been released back in society. If that is true, then it would make sense based on what has happened in the past where an uptick in crime follows suit.
We can go on and on in regards to dissecting these challenges from a crowded prison, to social rehabilitation evaluations etc. A fundamental short, medium and long term approach needed to have been implemented a long time ago.
Fundamentally, the government and the police need to implement changes to keep up with the pace of these criminals. For example, having an active presence in the Prospect/Red Bay community. Maybe a small station for immediate response as the population there has grown significantly. The criminals know that it would take some time to get there from George Town. The helicopter have not been successful at most times. These crimes are destroying the businesses and causing panic in the community.
The Premier promised to cut crime by 60%. I have not seen any government communication in addressing the recent uptick in crime.
We urgently need to get this under control as it will spiral into a very dangerous area of infestation and potential death of an innocent person.
Not condoning crime at all but he should have waited until some well to do PPM supporters and out of touch politicians had arrived before he robbed the place. So they could get a better understanding of how unsafe it is on our streets an exactly what is going on out here and just how much money they are wasting on this absolutely useless foreign run police farce we have employed.
No description given? Yet they saw he had a handgun? Didnt know if he took any cash? Didnt see what direction he fled in? Didnt see if he fled on foot or in a car? ARE YOU SURE U GOT ROBBED????
CAMERAS?? Why doesn’t the million$ $pent on all of these traffic cameras yield productive evidence in cases like this?? Enquiring minds want to know.
or the whole weekends takings!
What genius robs a bar 20 minutes after it opens? Got himself the better part of $100 till float i bet.
Unless it was practice to not go to the bank until Monday afternoon after a busy weekend.
But who would know that? Maybe one of the “rides” waiting for their bread winner girlfriends to get off work.
