Armed man robs Prospect bar

(CNS): Police have begun an investigation following a daylight stick-up at a Prospect bar Monday. No description has been given of the robber but police said he was armed with a handgun when he held-up Da Station on Shamrock Rock around 12:20pm today, 25 September. Police have not indicated if the perpetrator escaped with any cash or in which direction or by what means he fled.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

