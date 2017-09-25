Armed man robs Prospect bar
(CNS): Police have begun an investigation following a daylight stick-up at a Prospect bar Monday. No description has been given of the robber but police said he was armed with a handgun when he held-up Da Station on Shamrock Rock around 12:20pm today, 25 September. Police have not indicated if the perpetrator escaped with any cash or in which direction or by what means he fled.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
No description given? Yet they saw he had a handgun? Didnt know if he took any cash? Didnt see what direction he fled in? Didnt see if he fled on foot or in a car? ARE YOU SURE U GOT ROBBED????
or the whole weekends takings!
What genius robs a bar 20 minutes after it opens? Got himself the better part of $100 till float i bet.
Unless it was practice to not go to the bank until Monday afternoon after a busy weekend.
But who would know that? Maybe one of the “rides” waiting for their bread winner girlfriends to get off work.
