Archer lands top job at CI Stock Exchange
(CNS): Questions about what Marco Archer would do after his unexpected defeat at the polls in May were answered Friday, when officials from the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange revealed that the former award-winning finance minister was taking over the post of chief executive officer at the exchange. Archer will take over from Valia Theodoraki, who has moved to the UK as vice president of marketing for the local exchange in London. Officials said Archer was selected after a “lengthy recruitment process”.
Archer, who was one of the stars of the PPM platform of candidates, lost the George Town Central seat to Kenneth Bryan in a tough political battle, despite his popularity and success as finance minister. But what may be a loss for the PPM was certainly seen as a gain by the Stock Exchange, which described Archer as eminently qualified for the position.
The financial expert has a law degree from Liverpool University as well as a degree in economics and finance, an MBA and over twelve years experience in Cayman’s financial services sector, as well as his recent political and ministerial experience.
Archer is, however, currently embroiled in a high-profile law suit after he secured an injunction against local blogger Sandra Hill (nee Catron) for what he has contended were defamatory comments about in a post on her blog, Cayman Marl Road. Just last week he asked the court to jail her after alleging she had breached the injunction.
Category: Local News
You cannot keep a good man down. Congratulations Marco.
This was a loss for our country not just the PPM.
Congratulations and well deserved!
Its not what you know, it who you know that knows what you know.
Congrats Marco! I was not a PPM fan but I always held you in high esteem, professionally and personally, and was disappointed by your loss in GT.
Sometimes the political arena is not the best place for persons of integrity, it can gobble them up and spit them out. You’re better off being out of that arena!
Congrats Marco, I am sure you will do a fine job. I have to chuckle at the irony here though, you pushed through the Public Authorities Law which ensures that going forward, heads of statutory authorities and Government Companies are subject to the same salary scales of the central Government, imagine how sweeter the pie would have been if you could have secured the same type of salary as the heads of MACI CIMA, Civil Aviation or others. Hope you will also be practicing the sermon that you preached in that the head of these bodies should not be paid more than elected officials
Oh man. The Kenny loving gtc crabs are going into meltdown!! 😂
Well deserved Marco!
The country lost but good for you Marco
Now he will really have to work.
Congratulations to one of Cayman’s finest sons!!!
Pray that The Hon. Marco Archer will be blessed with good health and wisdom, as he continues to share his experience and expertise in moving our Country forward !!!
GOD’S plan is perfect…!!!
A “lengthy recruitment process”??? I wish these stupid politicians would realize we are not all brainless idiots and know exactly the truth of these appointments. Stop insulting us.
I think this position may well reveal what many of us who worked with him in Government, not as a politician, found out, namely he is just not as smart as people think he is and there is an attitude problem which he struggles with, particularly when people not like himself are concerned. But then, this Stock Exchange job..a Travers invention…may just be one of these non jobs. Ms Theodaraki had been here for many years and she has been totally invisible.
Well well well! The ppm must be reeling after they lost their two hotshots Panton and Archer to Suckoo and Bryan!
Congratulations, a fine man for the job!
Marco, I have always admire you …
But respectfully, “its” all in your mind. This who fiasco. And the idea of position, pride, your ego being hurt, and then revenged to send someone to the lock-up. Its all what you are holding onto in the mind, my friend. I wish I told you before you ran.
No one is saying to not defend yourself and correct what you see is wrong information or not true. But remember this my friend, as God through your abilities, excel you to a greater position, leave “words and opinions” in the hands of God. Do not react to pass away things – but proact! Let God fight your battles.
And most of all live a moral life 🙏
good for you Marco……you show ’em.
Congratulations, Marco!! Proud to say that you are a leader in our country.
