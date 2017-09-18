Alden and Austin to share office

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin, the MLA for Red Bay, and Austin Harris, the MLA for the neighbouring district of Prospect, are in the process of establishing a shared constituency office. Harris, a former radio talk-show host, is not a member of the PPM but joined the government benches following the May General Elections. He now serves as counsellor in the premier’s Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration (HRI).

McLaughlin, currently based at the Progressives’ George Town MLAs’ office on Crewe Road, will be moving closer to his constituents.

At a community meeting in Red Bay Saturday night, McLaughlin said that they had struggled to find an office in one of the two constituencies as commercial space is limited. However, they have found space in Grand Harbour and will be moving in shortly.

The office will be staffed full time, Monday to Friday, so there will be someone to take messages and deal with issues, the premier said. He and Harris will be there at set times and people can make appointments to see them.

