7MB condo intruder guilty of sex crime
(CNS): Ronnie Rodney Ebanks (49) from West Bay was found guilty Friday of indecently assaulting a tourist in February. Following a judge-alone trial in August, Ebanks was convicted of entering a condo at Christopher Columbus on West Bay Road, where he sexually assaulted a woman who was visiting Cayman with her family and left his DNA at the scene. However, he was acquitted of burglary in connection with the same incident.
Justice Marva McDonald Bishop, said that Ebanks’ failure to answer the charges in the face of such strong DNA evidence against him was because there was no other answer except for the fact that he was the intruder.
Ebanks’ DNA was found on the woman’s hands, for which there was no plausible chance of transfer, and it fit with the evidence she gave of the intruder grabbing her hand and placing it on his penis as he masturbated by her bed. His DNA was also found on her clothes and the discovery of a hair matching his DNA at the condo sealed his fate.
But the crown’s case of burglary failed as the judge said there was no evidence that Ebanks had stolen any money from the condo while he was there committing sexual assault. The victim had discovered $200 missing from her wallet two days after she reported the invasion of her condo by the sexual offender, but the judge said the police did not rule out other possibilities about what had happened to the missing cash, and as a result there was not enough evidence to convict him.
The case against Ebanks was that he entered the condo in the middle of the night and masturbated by the side of his victim’s bed. When she awoke, he began touching her and asking her to touch his penis. The woman, who was visiting from the United States, said she could not see the intruder’s face, though she was able to give some details of the assailant, who she said spoke with a soft voice and a strong Cayman accent.
Ebanks urged the woman to touch him and told her, “We are going to be quick,” as he pushed his penis towards her. As she resisted, the man told her she was so sweet and he did not want to use his gun on her, before asking her to “put her mouth on it”. She yelled, “No!” and soon after he left the apartment.
This is not the first time that Ebanks has been convicted of a sexual offence. In 2010 he was sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to rape in very similar circumstances to the current case. That happened just weeks after he had been released from Northward after serving part of a 12-year term for a rape conviction several years earlier.
Hmmm. Stop letting him out early!! Surely they don’t need any more evidence that this man is a repeat offender!
Why is a picture of convicted persons not provided?????
Ronnie needs to be sent away for life. This is a tourist on Seven Mile Beach that he did this to.
He has been peeping into women windows and jerking off around houses from the 1990’s when he lived in Mount Pleasant. Sick bastard !!
You going down Ronnie looks like all the sickoos are at Northward Prison Ty Ty, Phil G Joshy and now you . You have a wonderful time wid ya Bossom buddies ya sick basta#@&
It’s not astonishing that this violent pervert with poor impulse control reoffends. What IS astonishing is that learned members of the legal system continue to let him out early for “good behavior”. Of course he behaves well. The sooner he gets out, the sooner he can find his next victim. Keep him as long as the law permits and then use one of those “tracking” ankle bands to keep tabs. This convict has cost Grand Cayman so much money in legal, housing, food, and damaged reputation. What a waste of air.
Unbelievable…. released early once for rape and reoffends, but then he is released early again, why? This is negligence on the part of the parole board. The lady has needlessly gone through a horrific ordeal because our parole board is staffed by idiots. Whoever agreed to his early release needs to be sacked.
Obviously not fit for society, for whichever the reason, medical or not. Humans Rights advocates should jump into this matter and defend OUR rights to be safe and demand a strong and extensive custodial sentence here.
This creep should not even have been out of Northward!! Ten year sentence in 2010 and he’s on the street a mere 7 years (or less) later??!! Top that with having been released in 2010 from serving “part” of a 12 year sentence from the same thing??!!
In the USA there is the “3-strikes” policy. If a convicted felon has a third conviction he is lost in jail for life! Why not apply that here? It does not have to be called that, once the same policy is applied by the Courts! This creep would be a primary candidate for such a policy!! Life!
I guess the Courts do not count emotional trauma of his victims as harm. Perhaps his next sexual crime may involve actual physical harm!. Life!!
Why is this man still on the loose? They should lock him up for good.
So…the THIRD conviction and likely untold times he wasn’t reported. Is there a judge, jury or person that believes he will be rehabilitated by time in prison? Insanity is defined as repeatedly doing the same thing and expecting a different result. 6 years in prison? Ok Cayman women and tourists…expect a new trial in 2023. 7 years? 2024? Get the picture? He. Will. Not. Stop. Put him away for GOOD, in all it’s definitions…permanently…to protect GOOD people from this predator. What a waste of carbon dioxide.
I taught Ronnie in primary school. He was a totally moronic/ couldn’t read or write his name at age 10 student. If you are that thick at that age then something is far wrong but there were several of them in my class, many of whom have appeared in court for sex crimes, drugs etc. And, just for the record, they are 100% pure born Caymanian!!!
Deport him! Oh, er, em, like so many he’s one of ours.
This is this sex maniac’s third conviction for sexual assault and on the previous two he only served part of his sentences which totalled 22 years.How could he have been released early on his second conviction?, if he had served his full sentence this abhorrent assault on a tourist would not have occurred.I sincerely hope the justice system has by now learned it’s lesson and this wretched West Bayer receives a very long sentence to be served in full.
He needs to be put away as long as possible.
If he had been sentenced to 10 years in 2010 as a repeat offender, how was he free to go for the threepeat in February?!?
Stop releasing criminals and perverts to reek havoc on decent people. Keep their asses locked down tight.
You’ll have about a hundred tourists less coming to here as a result of this. She will talk to friends, who will talk to friends.
This is the third time, so we need electronic monitoring of these animals.
AND a picture of his face, so we know !!
