7MB condo intruder guilty of sex crime

(CNS): Ronnie Rodney Ebanks (49) from West Bay was found guilty Friday of indecently assaulting a tourist in February. Following a judge-alone trial in August, Ebanks was convicted of entering a condo at Christopher Columbus on West Bay Road, where he sexually assaulted a woman who was visiting Cayman with her family and left his DNA at the scene. However, he was acquitted of burglary in connection with the same incident.

Justice Marva McDonald Bishop, said that Ebanks’ failure to answer the charges in the face of such strong DNA evidence against him was because there was no other answer except for the fact that he was the intruder.

Ebanks’ DNA was found on the woman’s hands, for which there was no plausible chance of transfer, and it fit with the evidence she gave of the intruder grabbing her hand and placing it on his penis as he masturbated by her bed. His DNA was also found on her clothes and the discovery of a hair matching his DNA at the condo sealed his fate.

But the crown’s case of burglary failed as the judge said there was no evidence that Ebanks had stolen any money from the condo while he was there committing sexual assault. The victim had discovered $200 missing from her wallet two days after she reported the invasion of her condo by the sexual offender, but the judge said the police did not rule out other possibilities about what had happened to the missing cash, and as a result there was not enough evidence to convict him.

The case against Ebanks was that he entered the condo in the middle of the night and masturbated by the side of his victim’s bed. When she awoke, he began touching her and asking her to touch his penis. The woman, who was visiting from the United States, said she could not see the intruder’s face, though she was able to give some details of the assailant, who she said spoke with a soft voice and a strong Cayman accent.

Ebanks urged the woman to touch him and told her, “We are going to be quick,” as he pushed his penis towards her. As she resisted, the man told her she was so sweet and he did not want to use his gun on her, before asking her to “put her mouth on it”. She yelled, “No!” and soon after he left the apartment.

This is not the first time that Ebanks has been convicted of a sexual offence. In 2010 he was sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to rape in very similar circumstances to the current case. That happened just weeks after he had been released from Northward after serving part of a 12-year term for a rape conviction several years earlier.

Category: Courts, Crime