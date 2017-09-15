146 PR applications now approved
(CNS): The administrative staff from immigration and members of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board are making significant progress on the massive backlog of residency applications which accumulated as a result of a number of problems presented by the 2013 legislative change. According to the latest figures released by government Thursday, 146 people have now been granted the right to permanently line in Cayman while 88 have now been refused.
Almost a quarter of all the outstanding applications have been dealt with, though out of those 68 have been deferred to allow applicants to update their information. A total of nine applications have either been withdrawn by the applicants or they came in too late for them to be considered.
Just a few months ago the backlog seemed insurmountable, but government has focused the necessary resources and is making headway. Last week, as he departed his role as chair of the board after eight years in the job, Waide Dacosta highlighted a plethora of problems that has plagued the decision-making process surrounding the process of PR and Caymanian Status for years.
As John Meghoo now takes over, the newly constituted board still has well over 600 outstanding PR applications to consider alongside the board’s other work, and despite the recent progress, the issues regarding how foreign workers become Caymanian is likely to remain and controversial and challenging issue.
Category: Local News
Considering the number of years, this is nothing. Even if they all get status at some point, it’s a drop in the bucket (unless they all moved to North Side and voted against Ezzard which could be a plus.)
Alden see if someone from BVI can help us with the disaster you’ve caused!
Congratulations to all the worthy and successful recipients that made the cut – apologies for the unacceptable delay, and best wishes for timely and respectful due process on your next applications. From all the kinder Caymanians we say, “welcome” and “thank you” for your contributions and perseverance! Please also find it in your hearts to forgive those who have trespassed against you, and caused so much grief!
Here it comes, Alden’s equivalent of the Status grants! I guess him and Mac running the country together is what the voters get for electing those two! Christ I’m depressed
Yes Generic Expats appears to be all we seem to attract here lately coming here to pillage and rape our little economy and subvert Caymanians in their own society after contributing little or nothing to it.
Sucks to be so mediocre eh?
146 way toooo much, we have too many parsites here now Generic Expat you got that right too many unnnah here now choking up roads and puttin a real strain on our infrastructure. Now we bringing riff raff from other BOTC who will never leave these shores now Cayman in a real mess!
Just out of curiosity, is there a number in regards to population limited the Government has in mind? At what point is there no more capacity or the population is too big for this Island which makes living here unpleasant for its residents?
100,000 population is what most of the big businesses and the powers that be are aiming for.
Congratulations and support are deserved. The Department is performing these responsibilities extremely well.
Now that the “log in the road” has been removed we should see more approved at a faster pass!
Unacceptable! The head of PR should be fired. You should be fired and while we’re at it, I should be fired as well. This place is going to hell in a handbasket and I’m withdrawing my cat’s pension. Enjoy your mosquitos and fancy ropes.
Do it, before you can, for those who would leave their pensions here would never see it again. Remember how they expropriated “dormant” accounts that were only dormant for 3 years? They would enact new law to make it possible again.
By the way 2 more cyclone formations on the horizon.
…but first I think I’ll sue the country that gave me this opportunity because I was allowed work here tax free under operation of the law for 3 more years…you bas…ds! Don’t you realize what I’ve done for you…you were nothing 10-13 years ago before me…you owe me…I’m very important..pay attention to me!!
As the old Caymanians used to say, “Go far and stay long!”
Except you couldn’t hear them because they were all working overseas.
