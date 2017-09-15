146 PR applications now approved

(CNS): The administrative staff from immigration and members of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board are making significant progress on the massive backlog of residency applications which accumulated as a result of a number of problems presented by the 2013 legislative change. According to the latest figures released by government Thursday, 146 people have now been granted the right to permanently line in Cayman while 88 have now been refused.

Almost a quarter of all the outstanding applications have been dealt with, though out of those 68 have been deferred to allow applicants to update their information. A total of nine applications have either been withdrawn by the applicants or they came in too late for them to be considered.

Just a few months ago the backlog seemed insurmountable, but government has focused the necessary resources and is making headway. Last week, as he departed his role as chair of the board after eight years in the job, Waide Dacosta highlighted a plethora of problems that has plagued the decision-making process surrounding the process of PR and Caymanian Status for years.

As John Meghoo now takes over, the newly constituted board still has well over 600 outstanding PR applications to consider alongside the board’s other work, and despite the recent progress, the issues regarding how foreign workers become Caymanian is likely to remain and controversial and challenging issue.

