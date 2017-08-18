Woman attacked while running in Barkers

(CNS): A woman who was out running at around 6:30 along one of the mangrove tracks in the dikes in Barkers National Park, on Friday morning, was attacked by a man from behind wearing a T-shirt over his face, police have said. The woman sustained minor injuries and the attacker fled into the dikes. Police have launched an investigation and are warning the public, especially women, to take extra precautions to ensure their personal safety when they are out exercising. The man was described as being about 5ft 6in tall, with a brown complexion and possibly in his 20s.

Police urged people to pick areas that are well lit and not too overgrown to walk or run, as well as use routes that are popular with other walkers and runners. They advised people not to exercise alone in the early morning and late evenings when it’s still dark, to take a cell phone and to be vigilant when walking and running, ensuring that you can hear and see what is happening around you. “Let someone know where you’re going and an estimate time of how long you will be gone and if you feel like you are being followed, change your path and stay in lit areas, call 9-1-1 if it persists,” an RCIPS spokesperson stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News