Woman attacked while running in Barkers
(CNS): A woman who was out running at around 6:30 along one of the mangrove tracks in the dikes in Barkers National Park, on Friday morning, was attacked by a man from behind wearing a T-shirt over his face, police have said. The woman sustained minor injuries and the attacker fled into the dikes. Police have launched an investigation and are warning the public, especially women, to take extra precautions to ensure their personal safety when they are out exercising. The man was described as being about 5ft 6in tall, with a brown complexion and possibly in his 20s.
Police urged people to pick areas that are well lit and not too overgrown to walk or run, as well as use routes that are popular with other walkers and runners. They advised people not to exercise alone in the early morning and late evenings when it’s still dark, to take a cell phone and to be vigilant when walking and running, ensuring that you can hear and see what is happening around you. “Let someone know where you’re going and an estimate time of how long you will be gone and if you feel like you are being followed, change your path and stay in lit areas, call 9-1-1 if it persists,” an RCIPS spokesperson stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Local News
Police are always reactionary in the Cayman Islands – taking inadequate non-descript victim statements and issuing blanket warnings to law-abiding people to modify their own peaceful behavior and habits. No warnings are telegraphed to the creeps and perverts out there that a very short list of people were known to be in Barker’s at 6:30, that there are any efforts underway to identify them and that they face XX years of prison time when caught. Maybe post a bounty?!? Install working CCTV?! Nope, too much work. The judgmental crime fighting attitude is forever looking 180 degrees in the wrong direction at law-abiding folk, and by repeatedly doing so, on which side of the line are our Police standing? This is not an imaginary PR problem.
“Police urged people to pick areas that are well lit and not too overgrown to walk or run.”
At this rate it won’t be long before they tell us not to leave the house for our own safety!
