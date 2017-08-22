Woman admits killing friend in Rum Point crash
(CNS): A 24-year-old local woman from West Bay admitted killing her friend in a North Side crash more than two years ago when she appeared in court, Monday, for trial. Anastasia Watson had pleaded not guilty to killing Kimberly Bush (23) as a result of dangerous driving in the early morning hours of Wednesday 15 April 2015 on Rum Point Road. But on the eve of the trial Watson admitted causing death by careless driving and was bailed to return to court for sentencing in November. Watson had lost control of a silver BMW which crashed into a concrete wall. Bush, who was trapped in the passenger seat, was found dead by police when they arrived at the scene and Watson, who was also injured, was taken to hospital.
When they plead at the last minute like this they should get no sentencing credit whatsoever.
0
0
It is not nice for the reporter to insinuate this ‘accident’ was intentional by using the words admitted to killing friend. She didn’t go out on purpose to kill her friend. This was an accident. She herself could have died. Have some mercy on her as I am sure she feels terrible as it is. She needs to live with the fact that her friend died with herself at the wheel. She did not intentionally do this so don’t use such accusing words. And whoever this writer of the article is, learn some compassion and tact!
0
0
Don’t be stupid and speed.
0
0
She must be a traumatized young woman. I hope she gets counselling. My simple advice is that the road is hard and dreary but you are young use your demise as a platform to encourage other young women like yourself to articulate the pain , suffering and loss you have endured. Most of all before you trod this path give yourself aplomb that when you are travelling on the road its a challenge. I know that you always relive this nightmare but whatever the outcome is stay focus.
4
3
?
0
0