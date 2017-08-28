West Bay man charged over ‘fridge distrubance’

(CNS): Police arrested and charged a 48-year-old man from West Bay at the weekend on suspicion of a burglary that took place on Friday. Few details of the burglary have been released but police said the man is alleged to have entered a unit at an apartment complex in the district and “disturbed the refrigerator in the victims’ home”.

It is not clear what, if anything, the intruder stole but the RCIPS said officers “had cause to immediately seek out and arrest the man”.

He was arrested on Saturday, 26 August, just after 1:15pm, and was due to appear in court Monday.

