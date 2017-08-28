Webster’s sentence delayed as crown seeks unique order

(CNS): Errington Webster (55), who was convicted in June of sexual abuse of a teenage girl, will be sentenced next month as the hearing was postponed last week after the crown made a request for a special protection order. Prosecutors are seeking a sexual harm prevention order against him, which would make him a registered sex offender and prevent the former firefighter and one-time political hopeful from coming into contact with children following his release from jail.

Webster paid for his own representation at trial but the crown had employed costly experts to refute the basis of his defence, which was that he had consumed a combination of medications and a herbal remedy mixed in grapefruit juice which had caused a temporary state of insanity. The crown is therefore seeking costs against him.

Webster had accused the teenage girl of lying about three incidences where he indecently assaulted her, and despite clear and damning video evidence of Webster masturbating in front of the young girl in his truck, he said he had no memory of it and had suffered a temporary blackout.

However, the jury did not accept any of Webster’s claims and found him guilty on all counts. Telephone evidence in the case suggested that Webster may have been abusing other young girls, though he was never charged for this. The crown’s order, which is the first time that the authorities are seeking such a protective order, is provided for under the Penal Code following amendments earlier this year. If the court grants the order, it will give the police and other relevant authorities added powers, after Webster’s release, to keep him away from children.

The judge adjourned the case to give the defence more time to reply to the requests from the prosecutors alongside the submissions regarding sentencing.

