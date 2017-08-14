WB man admits airguns but denies firearms charges

(CNS): A local man who was rounded up in a West Bay drug-and-firearms raid has denied possession of two unlicensed revolvers and ammunition but admitted having two air pistols and a component part when he appeared in court Friday. Chadwick Cameron Ebanks (40) pleaded guilty to the possession of two different types of air pistol and a part for an airgun. But he pleaded not guilty to possessing a .38 revolver and a semi-automatic revolver as well as having CI$30,000 in cash which police allege came from criminal activity.

Facing eight charges in total, Ebanks will be tried alongside a second man, Rolston Ebanks (41), who was also arrested following the same raid last month at a house in Mount Pleasant where the police seized cash, weapons and drugs. No trial date has yet been confirmed but both men were expected to appear in court again on 25 August.

