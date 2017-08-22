Wanted man rounded up at WB Road restaurant

(CNS): A 30-year-old man from West Bay who was wanted by police in connection with a firearm incident in February was arrested on Saturday afternoon at a restaurant on West Bay Road. Police heard that the man had been spotted and, just before 3:15pm, officers from the Criminal Investigations Department went to the restaurant to arrest him. But police said the suspect became aggressive when they approached intending to arrest him and he had to be subdued. Police said that an undisclosed amount of cocaine was later found to be in his possession.

The wanted man was arrested on suspicion of a list of charges including the unspecified incident regarding the possession of an unlicensed gun. He was also arrested for resisting arrest, and the possession of, intention to supply and consumption of cocaine. The man is currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

Category: Crime, Local News, Police