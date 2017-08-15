Vandals take aim at Foots’ controversial work
(CNS): The controversial statues created by Cayman Brac artist Ronald ‘Foots’ Kynes and displayed at his yard and land nearby at his South Side home have been vandalised. The local artist was arrested last month under archaic legislation after some of his neighbours had complained to police that the work was offensive because it depicted stylised images of women in sexual embraces, which they claimed contravened obscenity laws. But now someone has gone a step further by smashing up some of the sculptures. Police, who have not charged Foots with any crime since his arrest, are now investigating the vandalism.
The artist found his work had been damaged on Saturday, 12 August, having last seen the pieces intact the evening before. When police arrived at the property on Saturday they found some statues that had been on display damaged and lying on the ground. Police said they spoke with the complainant, checked the area and are conducting an investigation.
Like many artists, Foots’ work challenges the boundaries of convention and stirs up debate but whether the public appreciates the work or finds it offensive, art has long held a place in society where people expect boundaries to be pushed. After his arrest, Foots said he was planning to stand his ground as he believes he is the victim of a witch-hunt and the art was displayed on his own land.
“I will not take it down, plain and simple, and I’ll fight them through any court in the world, and if I have to we’ll all tumble through the gates of hell on this issue, at the cost of my own soul. I have no problem with this. I will stand my ground and my rights,” Kynes told Cayman 27 last month. “If this issue does go to court, because right now I’m under suspicion, OK? I’m not formally charged yet and then one thing I will say…If and when it does, I want a jury,” he added.
CNS reached out to the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands as well as local artists and, while the gallery had not responded to our requests for comment, a number of artists told us that Foots’ arrest had caused them concern because censorship has a chilling effect on all artists.
Anyone with information on the destruction of the art is asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Intriguing, I wonder, in light of recent events, whether a large phallus sculpture would create such a problem. I suspect not. Unless it was a gay phallus. Then lots of problems.
The irony is that the Brac is a hotbed of booze and sex with most of the population availing themselves of both at every opportunity. “Hospitality Workers” on Work Permits is the business model. In other lands it is called prostitution or sex slavery.
But Foot’s efforts can best be described as total crap. The “artist” clearly never progressed beyond school boy interpretations of seventies rock album cover art.
His objective is to stir up controversy of course, and everyone is playing into that as well as he could have hoped for.
That statues is not obscene, its sexy.
Accomplished by “the religious right”? 🙂
My first name is David. Ever seem the famous statue with the same name? Some Brackers would try to ban that too!
Ah Caymankind, if you don’t like it, beat it up or smash it. Certain elements are stuck in the 15th century, and believe themselves to be so pure. Go to any large country today and you will see paintings, sculptures, photos, you name it covering virtually every sexual theme you can think of, some in National Galleries. You may not like it, but it does not give you the right to destroy it. If thine eye offends thee, pluck it out!
That’s the statue they’re getting so worked up about???? I hope he sues when they decide not to charge him. What a disgrace.
Thanks CNS for publishing the photo so we can see what the fuss is about. Of course, if RCIPS consider that statue obscene they should be charging you as well as Foots for publishing it. Of course takes a little more intestinal fortitude to censor the press than to persecute a single artist on the Brac because your buddies are outraged.
Good Job! The ignorant bigots calling attention to the artwork have done more for the artist than they can imagine. Not only pictured in this paper, I am sure the statue will be printed in news releases around the world.
Apparently the “neighbors” who are shocked by this work have very little to do, very large imaginations, and a good pair of binoculars. Get a life.
One could say “foots” has very little to do with his time….
Allowing freedom of speech and expression has never been Cayman’s strong suit. Any attempts to suppress the arts here will put us in the same boat as China and the like.
More power and inspiration to you Foots!
CNS, have you seen the alleged offending art? Why not publish a picture and then you can test the archaic law yourselves.
I want a lesbian statue for my front doorstep. Foots, do you ship to Grand?
